Beyonce gives $100,000 to 4 historically black colleges

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for 'Formation' and best urban contemporary album for 'Lemonade' at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four black universities. The superstar singer on Monday announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four black universities.

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University. One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

Beyonce's Coachella festival set was critically acclaimed, as Beyonce paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her “Lemonade” album.

