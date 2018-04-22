Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

'CHiPs' TV star Erik Estrada donates police dog to Idaho agency

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
In this Nov. 10, 2011 file photo, Erik Estrada poses backstage at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The “CHiPs” star has donated a drug dog to an east Idaho police agency where he’s a reserve police officer. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported in a story on Friday, April 20, 2018 that the star of the 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers donated a 3-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois narcotics dog named Mako to the St. Anthony Police Department. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
In this Nov. 10, 2011, file photo, Eric Estrada is seen backstage at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The “CHiPs” star has donated a drug dog to an east Idaho police agency where he’s a reserve police officer. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported in a story on Friday, April 20, 2018 that the star of the 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers donated a 3-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois narcotics dog named Mako to the St. Anthony Police Department (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — “CHiPs” actor Erik Estrada has donated a drug dog to an east Idaho police agency where he's a reserve police officer.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reported in a story on Friday that the star of the 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers donated a 3-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois narcotics dog named Mako to the St. Anthony Police Department.

Mako will work with Sgt. Greg Belew in searching for narcotics at local schools, and also assist nearby agencies as well as the Idaho State Police when requested.

St. Anthony Police Chief Allen Neff says the agency hasn't had a police dog because they cost up to $15,000.

Estrada became a reserve officer with the agency in 2016. Neff says Estrada has continued to contribute money and materials to the agency.

