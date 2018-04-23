Congratulations, it's a prince! Royal baby now fifth in line for the British throne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Congratulations from across the pond to Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Kensington Palace has announced the birth of the eagerly awaited royal baby — a boy, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have welcomed their third child. A boy, weighing 8lbs 7oz, was born at 11:01 UK time. https://t.co/cl1onVzIEa — Twitter Moments UK & Ireland (@UKMoments) April 23, 2018

Best wishes quickly flooded in for the Mountbatten-Windsors (that's William and Kate's last name, in case you didn't know).

I would like to congratulate Kate Middleton and Prince William on the birth of their #royalbaby boy. pic.twitter.com/IZXXMU9vjt — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 23, 2018

Though not everyone is a fan of the system of monarchy.

The royal family would like to thank Britain's taxpayers for ensuring the new baby is already richer than you will ever be.Oh, and foodbanks still exist. #RoyalBaby — Russ (@RJonesUX) April 23, 2018

You could ask yourself what the #RoyalBaby should be called...or you could ask yourself why we are spending millions supporting one rich family whilst millions of impoverished families are starving. — Angry Scotland (@AngryScotland) April 23, 2018

If in the 21st century the birth of a #royalbaby is news worthy all it should tell us is the grotesque inequality of the entitled isn't going to go away unless we make it happen. — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) April 23, 2018

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, although Twitter users have their guesses and opinions.

BREAKING NEWS. New #royalbaby name is 'Kanye'. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 23, 2018

Some #RoyalBaby names that work well with George:MichaelLucas HarrisonOf The JungleBy Asda — innocent drinks (@innocent) April 23, 2018

The little prince is now fifth in line for succession to the British throne.

The Succession to the Crown Act, which went into effect in 2015, amended rules of succession to the British throne no longer dependent on gender. In the previous system of male preference primogeniture, princes would take precedence over their older sisters. Under the new law, males born after Oct. 28, 2011, do not overtake their older sisters in line to the throne.

The Royal Baby is the first ever prince to be behind a princess in the line of succession. Baby Cambridge number 3 will be #TheQueen & Prince Philip's 6th great grandchild. The Royal baby is fifth-in-line to the throne. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/er77WQc4cF — ♔ Royal_Reporter (@Royal__Reporter) April 23, 2018

Princess Charlotte the first in history not to be moved down the line of succession with the birth of a younger brother #royalbaby — Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) April 23, 2018

Queuing up for the throne are Princes Charles, William and George, followed by Princess Charlotte and the new baby.

That leaves Prince Harry, reformed playboy and everybody's favorite royal (reportedly including Queen Elizabeth), sixth in line.

When you find out you've a new nephew but you've been moved down the line for the throne... #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/89UlROvMy0 — Rowan Meegan (@RowanMeegan) April 23, 2018

Line of SuccessionThe Queen |Prince Charles |Prince William |Prince George |Princess Charlotte | #royalbaby |Prince Harry |Simon Cowell |Hugh Grant |Po of the Teletubbies |Rowan Atkinson |Helen Mirren |A cup of tea |Kanye West — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) April 23, 2018

In the meantime, there are celebrations in the streets for the new scion, who is sure to be just as adorable as his older siblings.

'Hip Hip Hooray, it's a boy' - celebrations outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington as the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Jh214uPInn — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.