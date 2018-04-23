Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Congratulations, it's a prince! Royal baby now fifth in line for the British throne

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed a new little prince into their family, their third child after Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed a new little prince into their family, their third child after Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Updated 7 hours ago

Congratulations from across the pond to Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Kensington Palace has announced the birth of the eagerly awaited royal baby — a boy, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Best wishes quickly flooded in for the Mountbatten-Windsors (that's William and Kate's last name, in case you didn't know).

Though not everyone is a fan of the system of monarchy.

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, although Twitter users have their guesses and opinions.

The little prince is now fifth in line for succession to the British throne.

The Succession to the Crown Act, which went into effect in 2015, amended rules of succession to the British throne no longer dependent on gender. In the previous system of male preference primogeniture, princes would take precedence over their older sisters. Under the new law, males born after Oct. 28, 2011, do not overtake their older sisters in line to the throne.

Queuing up for the throne are Princes Charles, William and George, followed by Princess Charlotte and the new baby.

That leaves Prince Harry, reformed playboy and everybody's favorite royal (reportedly including Queen Elizabeth), sixth in line.

In the meantime, there are celebrations in the streets for the new scion, who is sure to be just as adorable as his older siblings.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Royal baby: It's a boy for Kate on England's national day
LONDON — For Kate, the wait is over. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for ...
Kate leaves hospital hours after giving birth 
LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have left a London hospital and headed home with their newborn son. The duchess, who gave ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me