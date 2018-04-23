Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Kate leaves hospital hours after giving birth

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain's Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte back to the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.

Updated 7 hours ago

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have left a London hospital and headed home with their newborn son.

The duchess, who gave birth Monday morning, emerged from St. Mary's Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket. The trio posed for photographers before going back inside.

The royals emerged a few minutes later with their infant in a carrier and got into a waiting car.

The newborn prince's elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, already had gone home after a brief first meeting with their baby brother.

Royal officials say the baby weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces. The prince, whose name has not been released, is fifth in line to the British throne.

