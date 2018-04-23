Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Why Kevin Smith says his heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to him

New York Daily News | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Kevin Smith posted this photo on Twitter after suffering a heart attack on Feb. 25.
Kevin Smith attends The Paley Center for Media's Annual Los Angeles Benefit at The Rooftop Of The Lot on October 22, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif. Frederick M. Brown | Getty Images
It's been two months since a massive heart attack nearly killed Kevin Smith, but the filmmaker is doing better than ever — and says the health scare was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Smith, 47, stopped by the "Today" show Monday to flaunt a 32-pound weight loss and a new outlook on life after making a full recovery from what doctors deem "the widowmaker," or a 100 percent blockage of the left anterior descending artery.

"I feel great. Honestly, the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me. And it makes sense because I had 100 percent blockage in the LAD.and so once the doctor opened it up." Smith explained. "The moment he (opened the stent) I felt instantly better. And it made sense because none of the blood was going through there for who knows how long. So I wasn't getting proper oxygen and stuff. So now I feel great, man, it was fantastic."

The "Clerks" filmmaker was rushed to the hospital Feb. 25 in between sets at a Los Angeles comedy festival. He later told fans that if he hadn't canceled his second show to make the trip, he would have died that night.

The star joked Monday that he was unaware he might possibly have any underlying heart issues because he is "stupid," and added that he was awake and singing the "hopeful" "Degrassi" theme song as the doctor worked on him.

Lyrics to the Canadian teen drama's theme song include the lines, "Whatever it takes, I know I can make it through."

Smith told the "Today" show hosts that he's well on his way to his goal of shedding 50 pounds thanks to the help of Weight Watchers and magician Penn Jillette's book, which credits his own 100-pound weight loss to an all-potato diet.

"I think I'm going to keep going. Because now, this is the weight I was when I met my wife (Jennifer)," he said of his weight loss. "This is a good weight to be at. Last time I weighed this little, I scored big time."

