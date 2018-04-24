Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, famed comic book creator Stan Lee appears at an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, in Los Angeles.
CHICAGO — A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee's attorney, Jonathan Freund, called the lawsuit “a shakedown” and says Lee denies the allegations.

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him.

The complaint also says Carballo was massaging Lee with her feet when he grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.

