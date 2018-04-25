Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Celebrity News

Martha Stewart's studio props up for auction

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Martha Stewart
Jonathan Lovekin.
Martha Stewart

Updated 5 hours ago

BEVERLY, Mass. — The pots and pans that once appeared on home decor and food expert Martha Stewart's television shows may soon find a place in someone's home.

The Salem News reports that Beverly, Mass., auction house Kaminski Auctions is selling about 5,000 of Stewart's former studio props.

Her friend, Vincent Manzo, says about 90 percent of the items were personally picked by Stewart, who in 2004 was sentenced to five months in prison on charges that included obstruction of justice related to a personal stock sale.

Items of note include an antique toboggan used in a Christmas special, signed red oven mitts, and cookbooks.

Part of the proceeds from the May 5-6 sale will go to the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

