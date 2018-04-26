Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

John Cena says he still loves ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of 'Blockers' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and Cena have ended their engagement, saying that they've made the mutual decision to break up after six years together.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, John Cena and Nikki Bella attend the LA Premiere of 'Blockers' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Bella tweeted that she and Cena have ended their engagement, saying that they've made the mutual decision to break up after six years together.

Updated 52 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS — John Cena says he still loves Nikki Bella after their sudden split earlier this month.

“I love Nicole with all my heart, and the split is very tough,” the wrestler-turned-actor told The Associated Press this week. “But that's life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows. I'm going to get through it. I love her. I'll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her — I know I was in love. So I'll always have that.”

The 41-year-old performer was promoting the “Transformers” spinoff movie “BumbleBee” at CinemaCon, the Las Vegas convention for theater owners.

The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago on live TV during the WWE's Wrestlemania. They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.

Cena has made a successful transition from the WWE to acting, appearing in movies like “Trainwreck” and the recent R-rated comedy “Blockers.” Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called “Total Bellas” with her twin sister, Brie.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me