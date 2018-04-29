Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele is engaged

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
This Jan. 7, 2018, file photo shows Lea Michele arriving at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Michele has announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich with a social media photo of a diamond ring on her finger and the word “Yes.” A representative for former star of “Glee” said Saturday, April 28, 2018, that Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed with a 4-carat elongated radian cut ring which he personally helped design. They’ve been dating over a year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Actress and singer Lea Michele has announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich with a social media photo of a diamond ring on her finger and the word “Yes.”

A representative of the former star of “Glee” said Saturday that Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed with a 4-carat elongated radian cut ring that he personally helped design. They've been dating more than a year.

Michele is gearing up for a tour with fellow “Glee” alumnus Darren Criss. The duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, “Glee” and original songs from their recent solo albums.

She previously was in a relationship with former “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 due to a mixture of intravenous heroin and alcohol.

