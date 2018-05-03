Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
More women accuse Charlie Rose; some say they alerted CBS managers

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, Charlie Rose attends New York Magazine's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Katz's Delicatessen in New York. More than two dozen additional women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former CBS News anchor Rose, and the Washington Post says that on at least three occasions, managers were alerted about his questionable behavior. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — More than two dozen additional women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former CBS News anchor Charlie Rose, and the Washington Post says that on least three occasions, managers were alerted about his questionable behavior.

Rose was fired as “CBS This Morning” anchor and his PBS interview show cancelled after the Post reported in November about women who said Rose groped them, made lewd remarks or walked around naked in their presence. In a story published Thursday, the Post said it had found 27 more women who said Rose harassed them.

CBS News' top managers have said they were unaware of Rose's behavior until last November, and are working to create a safe environment.

The Post says Rose told the newspaper that its story was inaccurate and unfair.

