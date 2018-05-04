Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston, no one hurt

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Kevin Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday, May 3, 2018. In a Snapchat video, Hart said it “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said “I got real angels on my back.”
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Kevin Hart's private jet blew a tire landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday, May 3, 2018. In a Snapchat video, Hart said it "fishtailed like crazy." The 38-year-old said "I got real angels on my back."

Updated 8 hours ago

BOSTON — It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart's private jet blew a tire landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane "fishtailed like crazy." The 38-year-old said: "I got real angels on my back."

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na'im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, "God is good with a capital G."

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart's Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.

The "Ride Along" star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.

