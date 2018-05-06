Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

First days at home: William, Kate share Prince Louis photos

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/via AP)
In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/via AP)
This is a April 26, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
This is a April 26, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of Britain’s newest prince. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

Updated 43 minutes ago

LONDON — Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince — and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said Sunday that William and the duchess are “very pleased” to share the photos.

It said the royal couple want to thank the public for “all of the kind messages” received since Louis' birth.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me