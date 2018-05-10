Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over disinvite

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. A magazine apologized to Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.
NEW YORK — A magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.

Town & Country on Thursday tweeted it regretted "the way the situation was handled." The magazine held its annual Philanthropy Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

Lewinsky later tweeted "definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

Clinton initially denied having an affair with the then-White House intern before admitting to it in 1998.

