Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller reportedly arrested for DUI in California

Maybe the breakup hit him hard.

Now, he hit something, and there probably won't be a "Party on Fifth Ave."

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was arrested for DUI about 1 a.m. Thursday in the San Fernando Valley of California, TMZ reported , after hitting a power pole in his 2016 G-Wagon.

TMZ says Miller and his two passengers left the scene on foot and a witness told police the direction they headed. After matching his license plate to an address, they went to his home, where they say he confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

TMZ reported that authorities call Miller "The most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen."

A week ago, Miller and his superstar girlfriend, pop singer Ariana Grande, announced they had split. They had been together since September 2016.

In an Instagram post May 10, Grande wrote: "I respect and adore (Miller) endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us."

Miller's bail was set at $15,000.