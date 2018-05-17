Michael Keaton tells Kent State graduates: 'I'm Batman!'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

That's why he's the best.

Pittsburgh native and film star Michael Keaton gave the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University on Wednesday.

The world knows him from his famous roles in movies like "Beetlejuice," "Birdman" and "Spotlight." But, c'mon. We all know him best from the 1989's "Batman" and 1993's "Batman Returns," bringing the iconic Dark Knight to life for a generation.

After telling the graduates about his one pair of shoes during his time at Kent State (in 1971), his love of education, accepting hard work, and the need to take risks in life, Keaton ended his speech with a bomb.

Leaning into the microphone, Keaton told the audience, "I've got two words that I want you all to remember. They're very important. And if I leave you with anything, I'm going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I'm Batman."

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with 'I'm Batman.'And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

And the crown went wild.

Keaton enrolled at Kent State for a journalism and speech major. However, he dropped out of the school to follow his acting dreams, ending up working back in Pittsburgh for WQED on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Keaton had previously spoke at Kent State in 1985.

This time around, Keaton was paid $100,000 for his address.

Here's the full address: