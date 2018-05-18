Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
107 dead in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in 3 decades
Celebrity News

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle at royal wedding

The Associated Press | Friday, May 18, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during her marriage to his son Prince Harry after her father pulled out of the ceremony for health reasons, Kensington Palace announced on May 18, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during her marriage to his son Prince Harry after her father pulled out of the ceremony for health reasons, Kensington Palace announced on May 18, 2018.
Britain's Prince Charles, waves as he leaves a meeting with the head of Greece's Orthodox Church Archbishop Ieronymos, in Athens. Kensington Palace announced on Friday, May 18, 2018 Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
Britain's Prince Charles, waves as he leaves a meeting with the head of Greece's Orthodox Church Archbishop Ieronymos, in Athens. Kensington Palace announced on Friday, May 18, 2018 Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry.
The Royal family: (front, from left) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. (rear, from left) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Price William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry.
Alastair Grant/AP
The Royal family: (front, from left) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. (rear, from left) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Price William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry.
This handout picture from Kensington Palace shows the news that the Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Friday, May 18, 2018.
Kensington Palace/AP
This handout picture from Kensington Palace shows the news that the Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Friday, May 18, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

WINDSOR, England — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry — a gesture of welcome to the American actress as she joins the royal family.

Kensington Palace said Friday that Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer the supporting elbow Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor after Markle's father was unable to attend after falling ill.

Charles “is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way,” the palace said.

The news comes as the final wedding preparations swing into gear. Union Jacks have been unfurled, security barriers are up and fans are already moving in to capture the prime viewing positions. The world's media have descended on this town of 32,000 known for a castle whose site was chosen by William the Conquerer. Windsor is about 25 miles west of London.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was the bookies' favorite to escort the bride, but Prince Charles has a lifetime of experience in appearing at large-scale public events amid intense scrutiny.

Having the father of the groom escort the bride is yet another twist in a royal wedding that is proving to be different from many others. Normally such occasions are choreographed to the second — and replete with tradition.

But things began to unravel last week after it emerged that Thomas Markle allegedly staged paparazzi photos in what celebrity website TMZ said was an effort to improve his image and show him to be a loving father preparing for the big day. Thomas Markle later said he wouldn't attend the wedding because he would be recovering from surgery following a heart attack.

Speaking from Windsor, TMZ's Sean Mandell told the BBC that the father was hurt by negative headlines and inaccurate portrayals.

“He was trying to explain his side of things,” Mandell said. “Himworking with the paparazzi for those staged photos was an attempt to recast his image to show him as a loving father who was getting ready for his daughter's wedding, and not as a reclusive lush.”

Related Content
Meghan Markle says father won't attend wedding due to health
WINDSOR, England — Meghan Markle announced Thursday her father will not be at her marriage to Prince Harry due to health problems. "Sadly, my father will ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me