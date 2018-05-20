Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Teigen, Legend reveal name of newborn son

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl. The couple introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl. The couple introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 11 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl.

The 32-year-old model and 39-year-old singer, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday.

Teigen had been hinting to her millions of social media followers for several days that the baby was here, and the couple announced in January that they were having a boy. Teigen finally confirmed it with Instagram and Twitter posts and a picture.

She said on Instagram that she and Legend are “drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles” and their “household feels overwhelmed with love.”

Teigen tweeted that Miles arrived “a few weeks early” but gave no other details.

Teigen and Legend, who married in 2013, have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me