Celebrity News

Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:11 p.m.
In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Roseanne' on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.” Barr on Tuesday, May 29, tweeted that she was sorry to Jarrett “for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.” Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby(equals)vj." It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

ABC, which produces Barr's show, "Roseanne," didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

