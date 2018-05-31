Social outrage swells for Samantha Bee's vulgar comment about Ivanka Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Move over Roseanne Barr, "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee stirred up some controversy of her own on Wednesday's show.

During a rant about how U.S. immigration authorities are separating undocumented kids and their parents at the border, Bee used a very vulgar term — the c word — to insult Ivanka Trump, daughter of — and senior advisor to — the president.

While showing a photo that Ivanka Trump tweeted out earlier this week, the TBS host said, "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week." The first being Roseanne's racially charged tweet that prompted her ABC series to be canceled.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless (expletive)!

She went on.

"He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to (expletive) stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes."

TBS posted the fully uncensored clip onto its YouTube channel. Bee's weekly show airs on Wednesdays.

In response, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the language used was "vile and vicious" and said TBS and corporate parent Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."

Neither TBS nor Time Warner had issued any comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Ironically, Bee is scheduled to be honored Thursday evening by the Television Academy for "advancing social change" on her show.

As with Barr, social media quickly began to call for her show to be canceled.

Compare ABC's reaction to Roseanne Barr's tweet w TBS's non-reaction to Samantha Bee and you'll see a double-standard in action. There's no uprising against Bee. Why? Because she is liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 31, 2018

Samantha Bee's comment towards Ivanka is not racist like Rosanne's, but it is still vulgar and disgusting. The c-word should NEVER be said like the n-word. Case closed! — Morgan (@SwiftieStyle22) May 31, 2018

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne ? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

I'm sure @TBSNetwork promptly canceled Samantha Bee's show after her vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump because those are the rules now right @therealroseanne ? Or is there some view Samantha holds that makes her different? Just wondering where the consistency is guys... https://t.co/BWpxSqv3Mq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 31, 2018

To be clear, I don't think Samantha Bee or Rosanne should be fired or punished for their offensive comments. But it does show the lefts selective outrage. Rosanne- career ruined. Samantha- gets an award. — Beau James (@BeauChristy) May 31, 2018

Sorry @TBSNetwork . My son and I watch a lot of the shows you run. Not any more. What @iamsambee said about @IvankaTrump was disgusting and what she insinuated after that was even worse. #BoycottTBS — DavidJPotts (@DivineTurbine) May 31, 2018

Talk show host Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump the C word because she posted a picture of herself with her baby. Why is no one calling for her firing! The hypocrisy is sickening! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) May 31, 2018

Others were quick to defend Bee and her remarks.

Samantha Bee was spot on princess. — James Beasley (@James_Beasley) May 31, 2018

If you think Samantha Bee's vulgarity is equivalent to racism then you're either ignorant, maliciously dishonest, or a racist yourself. @IvankaTrump — WaterNotOil (@england94109) May 31, 2018