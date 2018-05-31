Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Social outrage swells for Samantha Bee's vulgar comment about Ivanka Trump

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee stirred up controversy on her Wednesday show when she used a vulgar term to insult Ivanka Trump.
TBS/YouTube
“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee stirred up controversy on her Wednesday show when she used a vulgar term to insult Ivanka Trump.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Move over Roseanne Barr, "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee stirred up some controversy of her own on Wednesday's show.

During a rant about how U.S. immigration authorities are separating undocumented kids and their parents at the border, Bee used a very vulgar term — the c word — to insult Ivanka Trump, daughter of — and senior advisor to — the president.

While showing a photo that Ivanka Trump tweeted out earlier this week, the TBS host said, "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week." The first being Roseanne's racially charged tweet that prompted her ABC series to be canceled.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless (expletive)!

She went on.

"He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to (expletive) stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes."

TBS posted the fully uncensored clip onto its YouTube channel. Bee's weekly show airs on Wednesdays.

In response, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the language used was "vile and vicious" and said TBS and corporate parent Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."

Neither TBS nor Time Warner had issued any comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Ironically, Bee is scheduled to be honored Thursday evening by the Television Academy for "advancing social change" on her show.


As with Barr, social media quickly began to call for her show to be canceled.


Others were quick to defend Bee and her remarks.

Related Content
Samantha Bee apologizes for using slur
NEW YORK — Comedian Samantha Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president's daughter. Bee issued ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me