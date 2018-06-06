Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Actor-singer David Cassidy was best known for his role as Keith Partridge on 'The Partridge Family.'
Dan Steinberg/AP
Actor-singer David Cassidy was best known for his role as Keith Partridge on 'The Partridge Family.'

LOS ANGELES — David Cassidy says he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia.

People magazine reported Wednesday the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was “complete alcohol poisoning.”

The former “Partridge Family” star says he had lied by telling friends and family he had stopped drinking.

Cassidy died of organ failure in November at age 67.

Producer John Marks tells People that Cassidy wanted to be honest once and for all. The issue appears on newsstands Friday.

A&E will air “David Cassidy: the Last Session” on June 11.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me