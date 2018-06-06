Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines fined $40,000 for lead paint violations

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
In this March 29, 2016, photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, 'Fixer Upper,' on HGTV in New York.
Brian Ach/Invision/AP
In this March 29, 2016, photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, 'Fixer Upper,' on HGTV in New York.

Updated 20 hours ago

HGTV home renovation stars Chip and Joanna Gaines this week agreed to pay $40,000 to settle EPA charges that they mishandled lead paint removal in some of their projects.

One of the couple's businesses, Magnolia Waco Properties, LLC, will pay the civil penalty after the EPA found evidence they violated the Residential Property Renovation Rule at 33 remodeled properties. They also committed to spending another $160,000 to reducing lead paint risk in their community of Waco, Texas, according to the settlement.

The Gainses hosted a reality television show in which they help homeowners buy and renovate homes. The EPA said the lead violations were depicted in several episodes of the show.

Lead ingestion causes serious health problems, particularly in children.

