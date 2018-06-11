Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Anthony Bourdain's daughter, 11, appears on stage at concert

The Associated Press | Monday, June 11, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Anthony Bourdain, seen here in 2017, died Friday in Paris of suicide. He was equal parts chef, critic, raconteur, author and even jujitsu champ.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Anthony Bourdain, seen here in 2017, died Friday in Paris of suicide. He was equal parts chef, critic, raconteur, author and even jujitsu champ.

Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — Anthony Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.

Bourdain's ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, shared a photo on Instagram of their child, Ariane, appearing on stage at a music venue in New York. Busia wrote that their daughter was "strong and brave" and wore the boots that he had bought her.

Authorities said the cook, writer and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" killed himself Friday in a luxury hotel in France's eastern Alsace region. He was 61 years old.

