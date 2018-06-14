Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sylvester Stallone under investigation by Los Angeles DA for sexual assault

New York Daily News | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:24 a.m.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 24, 2018 US actor Sylvester Stallone looks on before the US president signed a posthumous pardon for former world champion boxer Jack Johnson in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. US prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether film star Sylvester Stallone should be charged in connection with a sexual assault reported last year, a spokesman said on June 13, 2018.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is looking into a sexual assault allegation against actor Sylvester Stallone.

The Santa Monica Police Department passed on the case, the department confirmed to The New York Daily News Wednesday.

It's unclear what the case details, but TMZ reported in December that a woman had filed a police report with the Santa Monica police, accusing the now-71-year-old actor of raping her in 1990. At the time, his lawyer called the allegations “completely fabricated” and said Stallone “categorically disputes the claim.”

Stallone, who stopped by the White House last month after encouraging President Donald Trump to pardon the late heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson for his Mann Act violation, was previously accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl into a threesome with his bodyguard in Las Vegas in July 1986.

He denied those claims, which were revisited in November.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” spokeswoman Michelle Bega told The Daily News last year. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

A representative for Stallone did not immediately return a request for comment.

