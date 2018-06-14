Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Celebrity News

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won't stop now

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The reality star successfully appealed to President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison. Johnson, who spent more than two decades in federal prison on 1996 drug convictions and was not eligible for parole, had her sentence commuted this week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Invision
In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The reality star successfully appealed to President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison. Johnson, who spent more than two decades in federal prison on 1996 drug convictions and was not eligible for parole, had her sentence commuted this week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, 63, whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump thanked him on Thursday for 'having mercy' and said reality TV star Kim Kardashian West saved her life. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, 63, whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump thanked him on Thursday for 'having mercy' and said reality TV star Kim Kardashian West saved her life. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday, June 6, of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday, June 6, of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman President Donald Trump freed from life in federal prison, say they won't stop advocating for other people serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

The women appeared together in an interview NBC's “Today” show aired Thursday after they met face to face for the first time.

Johnson says she plans to continue to work on behalf of inmates still behind bars.

“I plan on continuing to magnify this issue. I can't stop,” she said. “I've lived it, I've walked with them, I've cried with them. My life is completely intertwined forever with those were left behind.”

NBC reports that Kardashian West says she's already brought other cases to the White House, using her status as a reality TV celebrity for the greater good.

Kardashian West says people are asking her if she's getting into politics, “and I say ‘no, I'm still doing me.'”

“To me this has nothing to do with politics, this has to do with people,” she said. “I hope maybe this inspires more people to talk to the people in power, that you can have an effect over them for the greater good of other people.”

Johnson said she didn't know her sentence had been commuted until Kardashian West broke the news to her in a call to her prison.

“She said you can go home, you can go home now. Are you ready to go home? When she said that I went into full-fledged Pentecostal holy dance ... I was dancing. I was jumping. I was screaming. I was doing everything.”

She said a simple thank you to Kardashian West isn't enough. She's working on living out her thank you by helping others. She showed a photo of Kardashian West and her husband Kanye that she keeps in her Bible.

After commuting Johnson's life sentence and granting a posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, at the request of actor Sylvester Stallone, Trump invited professional athletes with friends behind bars to bring those cases to his attention as well.

The president then insisted that he's also interested in using his near-limitless clemency power on behalf of people who don't have celebrity supporters. But by operating outside the usual Justice Department clemency protocol, he's drawn criticism that he's playing favorites.

Advocates for policy changes, such as the Sentencing Project and the American Civil Liberties Union, are calling on Trump and Congress to focus instead on changing the system. Several measures stuck in Congress would reduce sentences for non-violent drug offenders.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me