Celebrity News

Actor says husband's Tesla car shot flames in traffic

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, actress Mary McCormack, left, and husband Michael Morris attend 'Howard Stern's Birthday Bash,' presented by SiriusXM, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic. McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday, June 15, 2018, that there was 'no accident' and the incident was 'out of the blue.' (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Updated 8 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Actor Mary McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.

McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday that there was “no accident” and the incident was “out of the blue.”

Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood said Saturday that deputies saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then fire.

Deputies requested help from firefighters who quickly extinguished the flames.

Tesla called the incident “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence” and said it is investigating.

Nash said the driver, who was not named in a log entry, was out of the car and there were no injuries. Nash said the log entry cited the possibility of a faulty battery.

Representatives for McCormack did not immediately return a message Saturday seeking comment. She is married to director Michael Morris.

