Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

AMC Networks: Hardwick's talk show on hold amid allegations

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. On Saturday, June 16, 2018, AMC Networks says Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. On Saturday, June 16, 2018, AMC Networks says Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hardwick's cable talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels, AMC Networks said Saturday.

The company said it had a positive working relationship with the host and producer but takes seriously what it calls “troubling” allegations by his former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra.

In an online post, she lodged claims of sexual assault and emotional abuse against a man whom she didn't identify. But she included details about his age and work history that led some to link her allegations to Hardwick, who acknowledged Dykstra was referring to him as he denied her claims.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post,” Hardwick said in a statement provided Saturday to The Associated Press. He said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments, but he loved her.

Hardwick said he “did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her,” adding that he was “devastated” and “blindsided” by her post accusing him of conduct that he said didn't occur.

“As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” he said.

AMC Networks said “Talking with Chris Hardwick” won't air on AMC while it assesses the situation and that Hardwick decided to step aside from next month's Comic-Con panels in San Diego.

Hardwick gained attention as host of AMC's “Talking Dead,” a talk-show companion to its “The Walking Dead” drama series.

The initial public fallout to Dykstra's post Thursday involved Nerdist, which Hardwick founded as a podcast and then expanded into a digital network that was acquired by Legendary Entertainment. His name has been removed from the Nerdist website, which said the behavior claimed in the post by Dykstra is contrary to what it stands for.

In a statement, Legendary said references to Hardwick as Nerdist's founder were deleted pending further investigation.

It said Hardwick's contract expired in December 2017 and he no longer has any affiliation with Nerdist or Legendary's digital media division.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me