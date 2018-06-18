Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Thomas Markle says Prince Harry said to give Trump a chance

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Thomas Markle, the father of the former Meghan Markle, said Monday June 18, 2018, he wishes he could have walked her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry. (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP, File)
LONDON — The father of the former Meghan Markle says he talked politics with Prince Harry over the phone — and Harry argued that he should give President Donald Trump a chance.

Thomas Markle told broadcaster ITV on Monday that he had several phone conversations with Harry, including one in which the prince asked for permission to marry his daughter.

Markle said Trump was discussed at least once: “Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said ‘give Donald Trump a chance'. I sort of disagreed with that.”

Markle said he also asked his future son-in-law about Britain's 2016 decision to leave the European Union and got the impression Harry is comfortable with Brexit.

“I think he was open to the experiment,” Markle said.

Harry's press office declined to comment on Markle's televised interview, which could raise eyebrows because senior royal figures are scrupulously careful not to comment publicly on domestic or international political affairs.

Markle, who had been scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle, missed the royal wedding in May due to heart problems. He told ITV he was “doing much better” and that he regretted missing the big event.

The 73-year-old Markle, who watched the wedding from California, says he was “very proud” but that “the unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle.”

He says the couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will probably seek to have children soon.

“She's wanted children for a long time,” he said.

Markle said he gave Harry permission to marry his daughter over the phone.

“Harry asked for her hand on the phone and I said: ‘You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission.' ”

