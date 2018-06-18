Heather Locklear reportedly hospitalized after threatening to shoot herself

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Actress Heather Locklear was reportedly hospitalized Sunday after a concerned family member told police she was on the hunt for a gun to hurt herself.

The "Melrose Place" star, 56, was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation after deputies responded to a call from her California residence, TMZ reports.

Dispatch audio obtained by the gossip site reveals that the caller told authorities an "agitated and violent" Locklear was trying to hurt herself, and was looking for a gun to shoot herself, though she did not have access to any weapons.

Cpt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the Daily News that both his department and Ventura County firefighters responded to a medical call around 4 p.m. Sunday, and took the patient — whom Kuredjian did not identify — to a hospital for medical treatment.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes four months after Locklear was arrested and charged with attacking sheriff's deputies who responded to a call of possible domestic violence at her home.

Upon arrival, cops found her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, with a "traumatic" injury — and things escalated as Locklear allegedly pushed and kicked the responding deputies.

She pleaded not guilty in April, and could face a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted on all charges: four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest.

Following her arrest, the actress completed a stint in rehab, reportedly at the behest of her 20-year-old daughter Ava.

"Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that's in place, she can then start fresh with a new man," sources told "Entertainment Tonight" in March. "Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time."