George Takei: Separating children worse than his internment in Japanese-American camps

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
The current policy of separating children from their families as they try to cross the border is drawing comparisons to another era of American history.

"Star Trek" actor and activist George Takei sees similarities between the current immigration crisis to the internment camps of Japanese-Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. He and his family were among the up to 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent that were rounded up and placed in camps.

Takei shared his experience and thoughts in an essay posted Tuesday on Foreign Policy .

He recounted that he and his community were labelled the enemy because of their ethnicity and put into camps. His experience is very similar to what is happening now on the southern border in many ways, but with one significant different: the internment of Japanese-Americans did not take children away from their families.

"And yet, in one core, horrifying way [the current situation] is worse. At least during the internment of Japanese-Americans, I and other children were not stripped from our parents. We were not pulled screaming from our mothers' arms. We were not left to change the diapers of younger children by ourselves," Takei wrote.

Former First Lady Laura Bush wrote this week that warehousing of children at the border is eerily reminiscent of the internment of Japanese-Americans, which she describes as one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.

In his essay Takei also wrote about "terror and anxiety" of the people rounded up:

"When a government acts capriciously, especially against a powerless and much-reviled group, it is hard to describe the terror and anxiety. There is nowhere to turn, because the only people with the power to help have trained their guns and dogs upon you. "

And he included a personal look at his experience in the camp and the protection that his parents provided:

"At least during the internment, when I was just 5 years old, I was not taken from my parents.At least during the internment, when I was just 5 years old, I was not taken from my parents. My family was sent to a racetrack for several weeks to live in a horse stall, but at least we had each other. At least during the internment, my parents were able to place themselves between the horror of what we were facing and my own childish understanding of our circumstances. They told us we were 'going on a vacation to live with the horsies.'"

Tuesday night the Associated Press reported that Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy includes forcibly separating babies and other young children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border and sending the children sent to "tender age" shelters in South Texas.

Adding to the crisis, officials have not yet figured out how to reunite the thousands of children separated from their families at the border.

