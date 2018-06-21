Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson engagement confirmed

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
This combination photo shows comedian Pete Davidson at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017, left, and singer Ariana Grande at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, Davidson confirmed that he is engaged to Grande. (AP Photo)
This image released by NBC shows comedian Pete Davidson, a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live,' left, with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York where he confirmed that he is engaged to singer Ariana Grande.
LOS ANGELES — It's true, Pete Davidson says: He and Ariana Grande are engaged.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member confirmed their rumored engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC's “Tonight Show.”

Fallon put Davidson on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn't have to get engaged to Grande to come on the show.

Replied Davidson: “But I did.”

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Davidson said he felt like he'd won a contest.

The couple reportedly began dating in May after Grande's breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

NBC released a pre-air clip with the “Tonight Show” exchange between Davidson and Fallon.

