Carnegie Mellon's AI crushing poker pros

High and low payout rates: 90.93 percent at Parx in Philadelphia; 89.21 percent at Hollywood Penn National near Harrisburg

Statewide slot payout rate since fiscal year started July 1: 90.07 percent; for every $100 bet, machines return an average of $90.07

Statewide slot players' loss for week ending Jan. 22: $41.77 million, up from $29.67 million in comparable week last year

The new casino is next to the $150 million Mohawk Harbor development being built by the Galesi Group. That residential, retail and commercial space will include a 124-room hotel and 50-slip harbor.

The New York casino, projected to have 1,100 employees, will include a 165-room hotel and a 50,000-square-foot gaming floor with 1,142 slot machines, 67 gaming tables and 15 poker tables, the company said. Its players club will use the Rush Rewards card.

The $330 million Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady joins Rivers casinos on Pittsburgh's North Shore and in Des Plaines, Ill., near Chicago.

Admit defeat, poker-playing mortals. You're no match for Libratus, the new and powerful king of the felt.

The artificial intelligence developed at Carnegie Mellon University is blowing away some of mankind's best in Heads-Up No Limit Texas Hold 'Em, considered the final frontier of computer vs. human gamesmanship.

Although the contest at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino doesn't officially end until the night of Jan. 30, it's all over but the bad-beat stories. Libratus and the pros – Dong Kim, Jimmy Chou, Jason Les and Daniel Mcauley – are playing a total of 120,000 hands over 20 days. With 101,908 hands in the bank, Libratus was ahead of all four by almost $1.4 million in virtual chips. Kim was down by $22,309; Mcauley, $271,233; Chou, $365,559; and Les, $718,341. This is more science experiment than poker match, so the money isn't real, just a way of keeping score. The human and Libratus start every hand with $20,000 each. Blinds are $50 and $100.

CMU computer science professor Toumas Sandholm, who developed Libratus along with grad student Noam Brown, says Heads-Up No Limit Hold 'Em is “the last game standing” for Artificial Intelligence, or AI.

“(In) Othello, checkers, chess, Go, Heads-Up Limit Texas Hold 'Em and Jeopardy!, AI has surpassed the humans,” Sandholm says. “But this (Heads-Up No Limit) game has been elusive.”

Chou and Les see Heads-Up No Limit, played almost exclusively online, as “the purest form of poker” because it requires so many difficult decisions.

“You're playing nearly every hand” Les says. “As a result of that, you're getting in all these very marginal situations. You're really fighting, trying to win, with very bad hands all the time.”

“Everyone knows how to play Aces,” Chou begins, and Les finishes: “Not everyone knows how to play 3-2 offsuit.”

They estimate that 70 percent of Heads-Up hands go to a flop, even with three or four bets preflop.

“There's no room for error,” Les says. “You have to be focused on every single spot. That's what's so exhausting about playing. You're not just roller-coasting your way through. It's thinking through every hand: What is my overall strategy here?”

Those challenges appeal to AI developers as well.

“One of the goals in AI is to make a general purpose artificial intelligence that can handle any situation it encounters,” Brown says. “In a lot of strategic interactions, not all the cards are laid out on the table. We see this (contest) as fundamental research on how to address these strategic situations.”

Each human plays 30,000 hands against Libratus, generally two at a time for eight to 10 hours a day. The contest is streamed live online, and the pros interact with followers while playing their hands. Two humans play at computer terminals in Rivers' poker room, with the other two at terminals on the second floor. To reduce the luck factor, the humans and Libratus get the same cards over the course of day. For example, in one hand on the first floor, Les was dealt pocket Aces while Libratus was dealt suited Queen-Ten; at some point on the second floor that day, Dong got the Queen-10 against Aces for Libratus.

The pros will split $200,000 in prize money, with payouts based on their performance against Libratus.

Sandholm says he appreciates the “beauty” and “depth” of Heads-Up No Limit.

“To me, it's more like a symphony or ballet or chess. It's a re-creation of deep intellectual pursuit.”

Sandholm and Brown say the poker competition shows AI can be used successfully in any situation with hidden information or uncertainty. That includes medical treatments, business negotiations, cybersecurity or physical security, and bidding on FCC wireless spectrum licenses worth billions of dollars.

And then there's the game itself.

“I just want to contribute something from the poker side to the depth of game,” Sandholm says. “I hope people will understand it's a deep intellectual endeavor, rather than some shady gambling thing.”

Mark Gruetze is the Tribune-Review's gambling columnist. Reach him at PlayersAdv@outlook.com