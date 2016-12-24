Murrysville woman gets a second chance at life thanks to liver donor

Betty McCormick's Christmas plans usually include a trip to visit her brother who lives outside Philadelphia and holiday get-togethers with other family members and friends.

This year will be different for the 65-year-old retired teacher and her husband, Joseph, who will be spending a quiet holiday alone in their Murrysville home.

It's not that she wouldn't love to maintain her Christmas traditions, but she says it is important right now to avoid exposure to infections as she recovers from liver transplant surgery she underwent less than a month ago at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

On Nov. 28, McCormick was given a chance to live a healthier life when her friend and co-worker, Erin Martin of Greensburg, gave her an early Christmas gift by donating more than half of her liver to her. Martin, 34, is a personal care aide and office worker at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children in Greensburg, where McCormick still helps out as a substitute teacher.

Martin only became aware of McCormick's deteriorating medical condition at a staff in-service at the school earlier this fall.

“Betty got up and shared that she has had liver disease since 2008,” Martin says. “She had been getting tested every few months and in the spring they found spots on her liver. The doctors told her that to keep her quality of life she would need a liver transplant. They encouraged her to find a living donor and that is why she was speaking to us.”

Martin says McCormick went on to tell the group about transplantation, what is involved with organ donation and how one's liver can regenerate. She explained that her medical condition wasn't considered serious enough to rate priority status on a transplant list.

The news about her co-worker was a shock to Martin. It seemed like more than a coincidence to her that only a week or so earlier, she was considering how she could help others.

“As a single person, I felt I needed to do more service for my community,” she says. “I thought about volunteering at a food bank or helping to build a needy family a house, but when she asked us, it just made sense. I have a good support system in my family and I didn't have any concerns.”

By the end of the meeting, Martin had decided she would volunteer.

“After numerous tests and blood work, they found that our blood types were a match and I was healthy and a good candidate to be a living donor,” she says.

When the day finally came, the surgery took several hours, Martin says. After spending a week in the hospital — a few days longer for McCormick — the women returned home to rest and recover.

Today, McCormick says she is feeling “pretty good” but she still faces weeks of tests and clinic visits three times a week to have her medications balanced and her blood levels monitored as her body adjusts to her new liver.

Before the women went in for the transplant, Martin posted on her Facebook page, asking for prayers that Betty's recovery goes well and that her own liver regenerates well.

She also asked friends to pray for the transplant team and “for my mom, who has some mom anxieties” — and also for her students at Clelian Heights, who will have a transition while she is away from work for up to 12 weeks, and the sisters at the school, “who have built an amazing community and an environment of giving.”

Martin's mother, Sandy, admits to being a little worried since this was her daughter's first surgery, “but knowing her, I knew it was the right thing to do because that was her. She is a blessing from God.”

Her daughter only hopes her act of kindness encourages others to reach out in service to their community.

“Even if it's donating blood or providing clothes or food, we all can do something to improve someone else's life,” she says.

She admits there have been times in the past nine years at Clelian Heights when she wondered if it was time to move on in her career, but there was never a move or location that came up, so she stayed at the school.

Now she understands why.

“God has truly blessed the last three months in peace and calming that I can't even begin to explain,” she says. “I feel lucky to have the opportunity to do this for Betty, and I will have a good Christmas knowing she is feeling better than she has felt for a long while.”

McCormick is very thankful that her co-worker stepped up to help her at a critical time.

“Her gift is based in the faith,” the organ recipient says. “We placed our trust in Him.”

