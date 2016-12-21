Waterfront's Hanukkah celebration features 8th Day

Families are encouraged to bring their own menorahs to light before the dinner.

The dinner will be preceded by the nightly lighting of the outdoor menorah.

Greensburg's Congregation Emanu-El Israel will hold its annual Hanukkah dinner in the synagogue's social hall at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 with holiday food such as latkes being featured.

Hanukkah will rock Dec. 28 at the Waterfront in Homestead.

The Chabad of Western PA and B'nai Emunoch Chabad in Greenfield are sponsoring a major celebration of the Jewish festival of lights from 5 to 9 p.m. under a heated tent on Bridge Street. Activities will include arts and crafts, games, kosher holiday foods, a grand menorah-lighting and performances by 8th Day, the California-based Hasidic pop-rock band that gained popularity for its YouTube hit “Ya'alili.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

“We're celebrating our heritage and our community,” says Rabbi Elchonon Freedman of B‘nai Emunoch. “We're trying to bring the excitement of Judaism to every single Jew in Pittsburgh and want people to participate.”

The festivities begin at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside, where a fleet of 75 cars bedecked with menorahs begins a parade that will wind through Squirrel Hill and over the Homestead Grays Bridge to the Waterfront, Freedman says. “They're scheduled to arrive in Homestead at 5:30, and we'll do the menorah-lighting at 5:45.”

Dec. 28 is the fifth day of the eight-day Hanukkah holiday, which commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt, a Jewish rebellion against persecution that began in 167 B.C. A miracle is said to have occurred during the purification of the temple, when a menorah burned for eight days although there was only enough oil for one day.

A menorah holds nine candles to be kindled progressively, one on each night of the holiday. The ninth candle is used to light the others.

“The significance of Hanukkah is that it celebrates our freedom … that we stood up against persecution,” Freedman says. “The menorah represents the light of God, and the light within our families.”

Freedman is part of an Orthodox Hasidic sect known for its outreach to other Jews. As part of that movement, Chabad — a Hebrew acronym that translates to wisdom, understanding and knowledge — was founded about 250 years ago in a Russian village and has grown to have a worldwide presence today. It took root in the United States during World War II, and has since gained in numbers, Freedman says.

“Our sole mission is to bring the light and love of Judaism to every single Jew, so no one feels excluded. We've gone to every outpost in the world to bring joy and acceptance to every Jew.”

Public menorah lightings are part of the movement's mission. Chabad of Pittsburgh will light a 10-foot-tall menorah at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at the City-County Building portico in Pittsburgh. The event will include performances by the Yeshiva Boys Choir, and classic Hanukkah foods such as latkes (potato pancakes), jelly doughnuts and chocolate gelt (coins).

The fried doughnuts and latkes symbolize the temple oil.

Other Hasidic organizations have festivities planned, including Chabad Jewish Center of Monroeville, which is sponsoring a chocolate-themed celebration Dec. 27 that will feature a menorah filled with gelt and arts and crafts for kids.

The Waterfront event is expected to be the most elaborate, with 8th Day the big draw. The band has an eclectic sound influenced by rock, klezmer, reggae and Israeli music with a funky twist, according to Bentzi Marcus, 35, who founded the group with his brother Schmuel Marcus, 40, a Hasidic rabbi.

They and drummer Rosy Rosenquist are based in Los Alamitos, Calif., but travel the world, often using local backup musicians from the cities where they are performing, on bass, keyboard, horn and other instruments.

Sung mostly in English, 8th Day's music is intended to spread joy and positivity, which transcends all religions, says Bentzi, who plays guitar. “People from the secular world have reached out to us through Facebook and email to say our music is getting across to them. Some let us know they are of a different faith, but find our sound inspiring.”

8th Day songs are original compositions, with Bentzi writing the music and Schmuel the lyrics. The brothers started performing for family and friends, and eventually got calls for paying gigs, Bentzi says.

“We ended up doing an album that got some critical acclaim. We were still pretty indie, but in 2010 we recorded ‘Ya'alili' — which is a kind of Hebrew energy word— and that took off on YouTube. Our music video went viral.”

Having grown up Hasidic, the brothers were exposed only to Jewish music, which is rooted in prayer and cantorial singing, but came to include other genres like rock, country rock and hard rock, Bentzi says. “We didn't hear mainstream music at home. We didn't own a television. But in the '70s and '80s, the Jewish bands we listened to, like the Piamenta Brothers, were infusing mainstream sounds into their music and we were influenced by them.

“It's the only way to explain the reggae and funk in some of our songs.”

8th Day has performed benefit concerts at major venues such as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, where the band shared the stage with comedian Jay Leno. Coming to Pittsburgh for Hanukkah is a treat, Bentzi says.

“It's doubly awesome because Hanukkah is the festival of lights. It shows that a little bit of light can triumph over darkness. Our music is upbeat. We want people to get up and dance. It's all about the positive.”

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.