Oakmont's St. Thomas Memorial Episcopal Church added to National Register of Historic Places

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a year's worth of research and historical documentation by dedicated parishioners has paid off for one local place of worship in Oakmont.

St. Thomas Memorial Episcopal Church, which sits five blocks east of the Allegheny River on Delaware Avenue, was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The current church building was started in 1906 and completed in 1907 on land donated in 1897 by the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Armstrong. The new place of worship was necessitated by limited seating in the old church, which was built in 1874.

St. Thomas sits on a sandstone foundation and features a square belltower with an attached round turret. The main entrance highlights a Gothic arch with red wooden doors that lead to a large sanctuary with two sets of 21 wooden pews and stained glass throughout.

Three buildings encompass the corner lot — the church, the parish house constructed in 1897 and the 1899 rectory — all fullfilling the National Register criteria as significant examples of late Gothic Revival style architecture.

The clock tower begs to be explored as it houses two external clocks on both sides. The clock was constructed in 1874 in Boston and the bell, made by Pittsburgh's A. Fulton's Son & Co. was cast in Pittsburgh — also in 1874.

A climb up three stories of the winding and narrow stone stairwell pays off for visitors.

The bell tower at St. Thomas still rings 12 times every Sunday, with the help of a volunteer from the parish — its deep pitched chimes resonating throughout Oakmont after services.

“We ring it 12 times to represent the 12 Apostles from the Bible,“ says Toby Stilley of Verona, a parishioner for 30 years. “We used to ring the bell all of the time after every church service but there were complaints, so about a decade ago that stopped.”

Stilley, a historian for the church, recently showed off the bell which weighs in at 2,500 pounds and is about 4 1⁄ 2 feet in diameter. The bell was transferred to St. Thomas Church in 1906 from the former church.

A heavy duty knotted rope hangs from the ceiling and a manual pull sets the bell in motion.

“The clock and bell tower are older than the church itself,” says the Rev. Jeffrey Murph, rector of St. Thomas Church for 22 years.

“They were moved here when the building was built. The tower is like the tower of an old castle, with a spiral stairway opening on different levels with something new and interesting at every stop. The pull rope and pendulum, the actual clock mechanism, and the bell and hammer and the turrets on the top, is a rare aspect of St. Thomas's architecture.”

The tower clock #2 is the sole remaining East Coast clock of its kind and is on record at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., parishioner Holly Craighead says.

While the two clocks are currently inoperative, plans are under way for a 2017 restoration project.

“The clock has to be wound three times per week when working,” says Lew Dexter, parishioner and church historian for more than 40 years. “For years, that clock worked but I think it was over lubricated with the wrong oil. It can be fixed.”

Dexter estimates the clock project will cost “hundreds” to repair.

“The history of this church — I am proud it. It (the church) is gonna be here now for generations,” Stilley says.

On June 7, St. Thomas Church received a unanimous agreement by 12 members of the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board for nomination, with an acceptance by the U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service issued in October.

Additionally, St. Thomas Church received approval for a Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation Landmark Plaque.

Church vestry members are preparing final drafts for both plaques that will adorn the Gothic-Revival architecturally influenced church, with a 2017 installation and dedication ceremony in the works for the public.

Craighead spearheaded the initiative, and credits the help of many other faithful parishioners who assisted her.

“We canvassed a lot of people to piece together all of the information needed,” Craighead says. “There is a lot of historic integrity here.”

The nomination form is lengthy, with more than 24 pages highlighting the historical attributes and history of the church that has served the borough since 1874.

“The application was very complicated and comprehensive,” says Murph. “It is a great honor not only for our parish but for our community and the people who live here and the generations who bequeathed us this great town in which to live and do the work of the Lord.”

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 established the register to acknowledge “properties of local and state significance in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering and culture, and worthy of preservation,” according to its website.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.