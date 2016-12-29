Celebratee_SFlbthe night

It's time again to put the old year behind us (at last) and look forward to 2017. Highmark First Night Pittsburgh is back to help everyone kiss the year goodbye with fireworks, live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, kids' activities and a parade.

The evening gets started at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 in Pittsburgh's Cultural District with the Dollar Bank Children's Fireworks and wraps up six hours later with the Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale, featuring Zambelli fireworks and the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh ball at Penn Avenue Place.

In between, there's plenty to keep everyone busy, even if the weather is frightful. Most activities are indoors, although you'll want to make sure you're out on Penn Avenue at 8 p.m. for the FedEx Ground Parade, with its art cars and signature giant puppets from Studio Capezzuti. Plus you can visit most of the Downtown art galleries throughout the night.

A $10 button gets you into all the activities. This year, there are 14 acts that require free vouchers. Start planning quickly, since some are already sold out.

Dance the night away

Revelers looking to strut or shimmy their way into the new year will find plenty of opportunities during First Night. Ballerinas will pirouette, DJs will spin tunes and dancers looking to up their game can take a lesson or two.

• Arthur Murray Dance Center, 136 6th St., will offer three, one-hour dance lessons: 8 to 9 p.m., ballroom; 9 to 10 p.m., swing; and 10 to 11 p.m., Latin rhythm.

• The Pittsburgh Ballet Theater School, the pre-professional ensemblem will perform Act II divertissements from Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” at the August Wilson Center. Vouchers are no longer available for the 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. performance, but there may be a waiting line at the door. The theater school's Reed Dance II, the junior youth ensemble under the artistic direction of Greer Reed, will perform at the center from 9 to 9:30 p.m. and 10 to 10:30 p.m.

• DJs will populate the August Wilson Center from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., but it won't be noisy. The silent discos will feature music played through the dancers headphones, with DJ Jesley Snipes and Silent Disco Strangeways, a Pittsburgh-based dance party featuring '60s pop, '70s glam, '80s new wave and '90s Brit pop and indie rock; DJ Inception with Silent Disco Dwayne Moyer, bopping to '90s hip-hop, club and Latin; and DJ Hates You, resident DJ of Neon '80s night at Belvederes in Lawrenceville.

• At the EQT Plaza, Liberty Avenue and 7th Street, Soul Line Dancing will apply simple line dancing steps to rhythm and blues, pop, hip hop and Motown music. Instructor Roland Ford will teach the newest Soul Line dances step by step from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. and 10 to 10:45 p.m., in what is billed as good exercise and fun for the entire family.

• The Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School will offer a show from youth folk ensemble Junior Tamburitzans of South Hills from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Students ages 5 to 18 work to preserve and promote the folk arts of Central and Eastern Europe through dance, music and song.

• Unsuk Bellydance will present a variety of performances at CAPA, including an Egyptian-style cane dance, a silk veil dance and American Tribal style from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. Following the dancers' performances, Unsuk will offer audience members mini lessons.

• Steel Town Fire rings in the new year at the Fire and Ice Plaza at 9th Street and Penn Avenue. Fire-dance and prop manipulation, combined with choreographed dance and music, make for an unforgettable spectacle from 6:30 to 7 p.m., 7:30 to 8 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m. and 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Kids get creative

The annual First Night celebration in Downtown Pittsburgh not only is alcohol-free, but also offers many activities specifically geared toward and appealing to kids — perhaps especially in the First National Bank Family Tent, with many activities running from 6 to 10 p.m.

At the tent, located at 7th Street and Penn Avenue, kids can learn about species of native animals by visiting with Allegheny County Park Rangers. You can Share a New Year's Wish for 2017 with help from the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, and hang it on the community wishing tree. People from the Fort Pitt Museum will offer 18th-century toys and games, and Steelers mascot Steely McBeam will visit with revelers.

Crafty kids can enjoy making LED pins for First Night in the tent, and they can help make decorative, three-dimensional snowflakes with Pittsburgh Filmmakers and Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. Materials like cardstock templates, sequins, scissors and glue will be provided for kids to get creative.

The Trust Arts Education Center, at 805 Liberty Ave., also offers many children's activities in the same time frame. With Light Bright Beautiful Puppetry, you can create a shadow puppet. Teaching artists with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will work with kids to create make-and-take hats, headbands and crowns. Kids also can make giant paper flowers to help create a paper garden for the third floor.

Hear a story

Pittsburgh storyteller Jonathan Auxier — a New York Times bestselling author known for writing strange stories for strange children —will be taking kids and adults on a storytelling journey, talking about his books and the books that inspired them.

Auxier's half-hour, vouchered performances — beginning at 6:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Place — include drawings, games, a Q&A session, and yo-yo tricks. The shows are best for kids ages 8 to 14. Auxier's books include “Peter Nimble and His Fantastic Eyes,” “Night Gardener” and his newest, “Sophie Quire & the Last Storyguard.” You can read more about Auxier at thescop.com.

3-D Extravaganza

Nutrition company GNC is putting on a colorful celebration at the GNC World Headquarters in the Cultural District, 300 Sixth Ave. The show, “GNC Presents: 3-D Live First Night Extravaganza,” runs 6 to 8 p.m. Fourteen Barco HD projectors, powered by Dataton Watchout technology, will deliver 30,000 lumens each for a light show on an area that is 5,976 pixels tall and 2,581 wide.

Show me a trick

The so-called magic in the air that comes with the holiday season culminates on New Year's Eve with a real magic show by magician David Lawrence. The magician — who lives in the Pittsburgh area — will be performing three, half-hour shows requiring vouchers at the Byham Theater. Showtimes are 6:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. Lawrence, who does performances as both a magician and musician, fell in love with magic at the age of 8 and has been performing since he was 11. Lawrence has performed with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. You can read more about Lawrence at dlcmagic.com.

Tell me a joke

Comedy shows are some of the most popular attractions at First Night. There are several and the vouchers are gone for all, but you can go to each venue and hope to make it in on the waiting lists.

• Arcade Comedy Theater, 811 Liberty Ave., will host two comedy happenings — Penny Arcade and Player One. Penny Arcade at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. is an interactive comedy show designed especially for youngsters ages 3 to 12, and their families. This show mixes short form improv games with children-inspired suggestions, interactivity and storytelling.

Arcade's premier improv troupe, Player One, has delighted audiences at First Night for more than five years with a mix of short form games and scenes. Everything is made up on the spot, inspired by audience suggestions. Shows are at 9 and 10 p.m.

• In Mic Check at 820 Liberty Ave., musical improvisers Missy Moreno and Connor McCanlus will be making up comedy songs based on audience interaction and maybe even bringing in some special guests in Mic Check. It's a toe-tapping comedy experience. These shows, which do not require a voucher, are at 6:30, 7:15, 8:45 and 10 p.m.

• Other comedy performances will be at CAPA, 111 9th St., for the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival. They are “Stranded with Strangers & Well Known Strangers” at 9 p.m.; Ed Bailey & Sean Collier at 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. and “Warp Zone & Your Life: The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. The festival helps raise awareness of Pittsburgh's comedy community and showcases inclusive, original work. These vouchered shows are sold out, but you can hope to squeeze in on the waiting list.

See a (short) movie

No time to sit through an entire movie while First Night is going on? Pittsburgh Filmmakers will solve the time crunch problem by offering a continuous loop of film trailers from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in the Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave.

Trailers will span the history of cinema from the earliest days of silent film all the way into the digital age. Those with a First Night button can walk in at any time during the program and stay as long — or as short — as they please.

Viewers should be advised that some trailers will be for movies that were rated “R” when originally released.