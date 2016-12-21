Entertainment planner: Dec. 22-Jan. 4
DEC. 23
Overly's Country Christmas, open through Jan. 1, drive-throughs only Dec. 24-25, Westmoreland Fairgrounds. overlys.com
DEC. 24
HANUKKAH begins
Holiday Family Free Day , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
DEC. 25
CHRISTMAS
DEC. 26
August Wilson's “Fences,” set and shot in Pittsburgh, opens in theaters nationwide Dec. 25.
Harlem Globetrotters , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
DEC. 27
Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society's annual Heritage Christmas , Tarentum. 724-224-7666 or akvhs.org
Trans-Siberian Orchestra , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
DEC. 28
Hanukkah Festival, The Waterfront, Homestead. 412-980-4798
DEC. 29
Cirque Dreams Holidaze , Dec. 29-30, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Josh Wolf , Dec. 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
DEC. 31
First Night Pittsburgh , throughout Downtown. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org
St. Emma's Christmas Visit & Vespers , Greensburg. stemma.org/main/events
New Year's Eve at the Oaks Theater with Jumpin' Jack Flash, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
New Year's Eve Family Celebration , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Countdown to Noon , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Noon Year's Eve , Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. 412-540-4809 or pittsburghzoo.org
JAN. 2
Mess Fest , Carnegie Science Center, North Side. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
JAN. 3
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Jan. 3-8, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org