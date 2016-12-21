Entertainment planner: Dec. 22-Jan. 4

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:00 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Yisroel Altein lights a 12-foot menorah at Schenley Plaza in Oakland as Chabad of Pittsburgh celebrates the Festival of Chanukah Monday, Dec. 2, 2013. This is the third year a parade of roughly 75 cars and bikes carrying menorahs has culminated with the community lighting.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
Manger scene with Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. This year was 13th anniversary for the presentation of the Living Nativity at Plum Creek Presbyterian Church.
Cirque Productions
The Christmas show “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is organized like a European-style circus — lots of gymnastics, no animals — with a score of original music and classic seasonal tunes.
Candy Williams
The East Room, titled “Let’s Build a Snowman,” includes one snowman at right – still holding ski goggles – who has had a skiing accident, according to Phipps Exhibit Coordinator Jordyn Melino. She says the “totally unexpected color scheme” features “Topaz Blue” hydrangea, “Hot Pink” Kalanchoe, “Nostalgia” and “Sparkling Punch” poinsettia, among others.
SUBMITTED
'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'

DEC. 23

Overly's Country Christmas, open through Jan. 1, drive-throughs only Dec. 24-25, Westmoreland Fairgrounds. overlys.com

DEC. 24

HANUKKAH begins

Holiday Family Free Day , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

DEC. 25

CHRISTMAS

DEC. 26

August Wilson's “Fences,” set and shot in Pittsburgh, opens in theaters nationwide Dec. 25.

Harlem Globetrotters , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

DEC. 27

Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society's annual Heritage Christmas , Tarentum. 724-224-7666 or akvhs.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

DEC. 28

Hanukkah Festival, The Waterfront, Homestead. 412-980-4798

DEC. 29

Cirque Dreams Holidaze , Dec. 29-30, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Josh Wolf , Dec. 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

DEC. 31

First Night Pittsburgh , throughout Downtown. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org

St. Emma's Christmas Visit & Vespers , Greensburg. stemma.org/main/events

New Year's Eve at the Oaks Theater with Jumpin' Jack Flash, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

New Year's Eve Family Celebration , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Countdown to Noon , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Noon Year's Eve , Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. 412-540-4809 or pittsburghzoo.org

JAN. 2

Mess Fest , Carnegie Science Center, North Side. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JAN. 3

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Jan. 3-8, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

