The Big List: What's happening this weekend

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Hanukkah Festival: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 28. With American Hasidic rock band 8th Day, food, crafts and games. Waterfront, Homestead. 412-980-4798

HOLIDAY

Heinz Hall Christmas Tree and Menorah Display: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23. Grand Lobby, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900

Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., until 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 23. Market Square, Pittsburgh. 412-566-4190 or downtownpittsburgholidays.com

Holidays in the Highlands: 5-9 p.m. Fri., 3-9 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 23. Seven Springs Mountain Resort. 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com/events

Kennywood Holiday Lights: 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Dec. 23. $18.99, children 2 and younger free. Kennywood Park, West Mifflin. 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com

Nationality Rooms: Weekends through Jan. 8, closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. $4, $2 youths 6-18. Cathedral of Learning, Oakland. 412-624-6000 or nationalityrooms.pitt.edu

Overly's Country Christmas: Through Jan. 1. $15 per car/family van, Mon.-Thurs., $18 per car/family van, Fri.-Sun. Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Pleasant Unity. 724-423-1400 or overlys.com

Spirits of Giving Around The World: Through Jan. 7. Wintergarden at PPG Place, Pittsburgh. ppgplace.com

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland: Dusk-10 p.m. through Jan. 8. $25 per car/family van. Big Butler Fairgrounds, Prospect. 888-321-7547 or shadrackchristmas.com

Dance

“The Nutcracker”: Through Dec. 27. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr's Pittsburgh-inspired interpretation of this holiday classic. $28-$108. Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Music

Roger Barber Jazz Quartet: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 22. Hotel Indigo, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh. Free and open to the public. 412-665-0555 or ihg.com

tHEATER

“A Musical Christmas Carol”: Through Dec. 23. $17-$61. Byham Theater, Downtown. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Rocky Bleier, The Play”: Through Jan. 7. $50-$75. O'Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

AUDITIONS

The Bobcat Players: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 7, 14 and 7-10 p.m. Jan. 12, for the upcoming 2017 shows. Those auditioning must provide a one to two minute memorized monologue from a play or literary work. There will also be cold readings from scripts. Ed Schaughency Theater, Beaver Area High School, 1300 Fifth St., Beaver. 412-953-0237 or bobcatplayers.com

MAJOR ATTRACTIONS

Andy Warhol Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 10 p.m. Fri. Through Jan. 22: “Andy Warhol: My Perfect Body.” $20, $10 students with ID and ages 3-8. 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Carnegie Museum of Art: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Sat., until 8 p.m. Thurs., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Through Jan. 2: “Helio Oiticica: To Organize Delirium.” $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 students and ages 3-18, free age 2 and younger. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Carnegie Museum of Natural History: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., until 8 p.m. Thurs., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Through Jan. 8: “Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment.” $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 students and ages 3-18, free age 2 and younger. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

Carnegie Science Center:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Fri., until 7 p.m. Sat. Exhibits: BodyWorks, Miniature Railroad & Village, “H2Oh!: Why Our Rivers Matter,” USS Requin, “Space Place,” “Roboworld,” Highmark SportsWorks. Omnimax films: Through Jan. 8, “The Polar Express” and “Rocky Mountain Express”. Laser shows, daily matinees Fri. and Sat. evenings. $19.95, $11.95 ages 3-12. Omnimax films: $8.95. Laser shows: $8. 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Through Jan. 17: “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit.” Ongoing: “Tough Art.” $14, $13 senior citizens and ages 2-18, free age 1 and younger. Old Post Office Building, Allegheny Center, Pittsburgh. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Fallingwater: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26-31. Guided house tours. $25 in advance. Route 381 between Mill Run and Ohiopyle, Stewart. fallingwater.org

Frick Art & Historical Center: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tues.- Sun. and until 9 p.m. Fri. Through Jan. 8: “Clayton Holiday Tour: A family Christmas.” Reservations are recommended. $12, $10 seniors and students, $6 age 16 and younger, free for babies in arms. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

National Aviary: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Through Jan. 2. “Wings in Winter Holiday Events” Daily: Valentino Scavenger Hunt and Snowy Owl Talk. $14, $13 senior citizens, $12 ages 2-12. West Park, Pittsburgh. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. for Winter Light Garden, daily. “Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.” $17.95, $16.95 age 62 and older and students, $11.95 ages 2-18, free age 2 and younger. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium: Penguin Parade: 11:30 a.m. Sat. and Sun. now through Feb. 26, weather permitting. Regular Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; admission gates close at 4 p.m. $16, $15 age 60 and older, $14 ages 2-13, free age 1 and younger. 1 Wild Place, Highland Park. 412-665-3640 or pittsburghzoo.org

Senator John Heinz History Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Ongoing: “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” and “Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation.” $16, $14 age 62 and older, $6.50 students with ID or ages 6-17. 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh. 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Westmoreland Museum of American Art: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., until 7 p.m. Thurs. Through Jan. 8: “Richard Stoner: The New Westmoreland,” and through Feb. 5: “Opposites Attract: Kathleen Mulcahy and Sylvester Damianos.” 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Suggested donations of $15, $10 age 65 and older, free age 18 and younger, students with valid ID and veterans, active-duty military and reservists and their families. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Historical places

Allegheny-Kiski Valley Heritage Museum: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 27, Heritage Christmas Open House, Free. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed. and Sat. Exhibits of 1900s village, military, labor, union and industries from the Alle-Kiski Valley. $5, free for veterans, military personnel and their families. 224 E. Seventh St., Tarentum. 724-224-7666 or akvhs.org

Apollo Area Historical Society Museum: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed. and Sat. Memorabilia and displays. WCTU Building, 317 N. Second St., Apollo. 724-478-2899 or 724-478-3037

Bost Building: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Rivers of Steel National Area Visitors Center. Steel industry-related exhibits and archives. $3, $1 age 13 and younger. Docent-led tours of Bost Building or Pump House available by appointment for $8 each, $12 for both. 621-623 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. 412-464-4020

Braddock's Battlefield History Center: Noon-4 p.m. Tues.-Wed., Sat.-Sun. Guided tours of paintings and artifacts. $5, $3 ages 7-15, free age 6 and younger. 609 Sixth St., North Braddock. 412-271-0800 or braddocksbattlefield.com

Braddock Trail Chapter of DAR: 6-8 p.m. Tues., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wed. Warden Mansion, 200 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. rootsweb.ancestry.com/pabtcdar/home.html

Burtner House: Tours by appointment. Stone house built in 1821 by pioneer family. Donation requested. Burtner Road, Natrona Heights. 724-224-7118

Bushy Run Battlefield: Park grounds open 8 a.m.-dusk year-round. Route 993, Penn Township. 724-527-5584 or bushyrun battlefield.com.

Capt. Thomas Espy Post Civil War Room: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. or by appointment. Civil War records and relics. Free. Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall: 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. 412-276-3466 or carnegiecarnegie.org

Drake Log Cabin: By appointment. Circa-1816 restored one-room cabin. Williams Alley, off Kiski Avenue, Apollo. 724-478-2899

Flight 93 National Memorial: Grounds are open sunrise to sunset year-round, including all holidays. Visitor Center hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown. 814-893-6322 or nps.gov/flni

Fort Pitt Museum: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. $7, $6 age 62 and older, $3.50 ages 6-17, free age 5 and younger. Point State Park, Downtown. 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Greensburg Fire Department Museum: By appointment. Displays of antique firefighting equipment, hand-pumpers, parade uniforms, toy firetrucks. Photos and DVDs of major fires shown in mini-theater. Free. 416 S. Main St., rear (behind Greensburg City Hall). 724-832-7904

Harmony Museum: By appointment. Museum tour includes presentations of George Washington's 1753 mission, Harmonists, Mennonites and a Ball Collection of 19th century sporting rifles by Charles Flowers. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $3 youth 6-17. 218 Mercer St., Harmony. 724-452-7341 or harmonymuseum.org

Hartwood Mansion: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and Noon-3 p.m. Sun. Mansion and stable tours available. $8, $5 seniors/juniors, $3 youth. $1 Children. 215 Saxonburg Blvd., Indiana Township. 412-767-9200

Historic Calvary United Methodist Church: Tours by appointment. French Gothic church built in 1893. Interior designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, featuring three 30-foot-high Tiffany stained-glass windows. Donation requested. 971 Beech Ave., Allegheny West, Pittsburgh. 412-323-1070

Kentuck Knob: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26-31. Also: Woodland Walk, unguided access to a trail featuring more than 30 sculptures. House tour: $23, $16 students and ages 6-18; children must be 6 or older for house tour. Woodland Walk: $10. 723 Kentuck Knob Road, Chalk Hill, Fayette County. Advance tickets necessary for all tours. 724-329-1901, ext. 1, or kentuckknob.com

Kerr Memorial Museum: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Tours of late physician's restored home and office, circa 1900. $8, $7 seniors, $6 students. Group tours available daily by appointment. 402 Delaware Ave., Oakmont. 412-826-9295 or kerrmuseum.com

Leechburg Area Museum: Noon-3 p.m. Wed. and Sat. David Leech House, oldest dwelling in Leechburg, filled with artifacts, clothes, old high-school yearbooks, signs and research library offering genealogy help. 118 First St., Leechburg. 724-845-8914 or leechburgmuseum.org

Lincoln Highway Experience: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Self-guided tour of Lincoln Highway Experience Museum about America's first coast-to-coast highway; film, exhibits and gift shop. $5, includes 60-page Lincoln Highway driving guide and postcards. 3435 State Route 30 East, Unity. 724-879-4241 or lhhc.org

Little Red School House: By appointment. Original public school in Butler County. 200 E. Jefferson St., Butler. 724-283-8116

Oliver M. Thompson History Room: By appointment. Historical resources, family-name files and Washington's marching route. Plum Community Library, 445 Center-New Texas Road, Plum. plumhistory.org

Sewickley Heights History Center: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Thurs., noon-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Homes and equestrian lifestyle of Pittsburgh's early industrialists. Free. 1901 Glen Mitchell Road, Sewickley Heights. 412-741-4487

Victorian Vandergrift Museum & Historical Society: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Museum, genealogy library, office and visitors center. Tours of the museum, Casino Theatre, churches, print shop, parklets and antiques shops by appointment. 184 Sherman Ave., Vandergrift. 724-568-1990, vvmhs1.org or vvmhs@kiski.net

Westmoreland County Historical Society: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., evenings by appointment. Research library, genealogical and archive collections. 362 Sand Hill Road, Suite 1, Unity. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

CONCERTS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 27, PPG Paints Arena, Uptown Pittsburgh. $44.75-$71. 800-745-3000

Lotus: 7 p.m. Dec. 30-31, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. $25-$50. 800-745-3000

Run The Jewels: 7 p.m. Jan. 13, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. $30. 800-745-3000

Twenty-One Pilots: 7 p.m. Jan. 27, PPG Paints Arena, Uptown Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Justin Moore, Lee Brice: 7 p.m. Feb. 2, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. $31.75-$116. 800-745-3000

Panic! at the Disco, Misterwives, Saint Motel: 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. $38-$58. 800-745-3000

Casting Crowns: 7 p.m. March 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. $28-$68. 800-745-3000

Lumineers: 7 p.m. March 14, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. $28-$58. 800-745-3000

Lionel Richie with special guest Mariah Carey: March 21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Green Day: 6:30 p.m. March 25, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000

Daya: 7 p.m. March 30, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Stevie Nicks: March 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Bon Jovi: April 5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Eric Church: 8 p.m. April 21, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

Tinariwen: 7 p.m. April 21, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. $25-$25. 877-435-9849

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 7:30 p.m. May 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m. July 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000

COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscolo: May 18, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900

