More A and E

Entertainment planner: Dec. 29-Jan. 11

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:00 p.m.
Updated 16 minutes ago

DEC. 29

Cirque Dreams Holidaze , Dec. 29-30, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Josh Wolf , Dec. 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

DEC. 30

Lotus , Dec. 30-31, Stage AE. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

DEC. 31

First Night Pittsburgh , throughout Downtown. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org

St. Emma's Christmas Visit & Vespers , Greensburg. stemma.org/main/events

New Year's Eve at the Oaks Theater with Jumpin' Jack Flash, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

New Year's Eve Family Celebration , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Countdown to Noon , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Noon Year's Eve , Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. 412-540-4809 or pittsburghzoo.org

JAN. 2

Mess Fest , Carnegie Science Center, North Side. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JAN. 3

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Jan. 3-8, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

JAN. 6

Greensburg Garden Center Holiday Church Tour , St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-837-0245

JAN. 7

Author N.K. Jemisin , Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

Carnegie Nexus event series “Strange Times: Earth in the Age of the Human,” Jan. 10-April 20, Carnegie Museums, Pittsburgh. nexus.carnegiemuseums.org

JAN. 8

“Welcome Home Mary,” the reinstallation of Mary Cassatt's “Mother and Two Children,”andFree Admission Sunday , Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

“Pete the Cat,” part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, Jan. 8-15, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

JAN. 9

Dancing with the Stars Live , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

JAN. 11

Anti-Flag , Stage AE, North Shore, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

