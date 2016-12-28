Entertainment planner: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
DEC. 29
Cirque Dreams Holidaze , Dec. 29-30, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Josh Wolf , Dec. 29-31, Pittsburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
DEC. 30
Lotus , Dec. 30-31, Stage AE. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
DEC. 31
First Night Pittsburgh , throughout Downtown. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org
St. Emma's Christmas Visit & Vespers , Greensburg. stemma.org/main/events
New Year's Eve at the Oaks Theater with Jumpin' Jack Flash, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
New Year's Eve Family Celebration , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Countdown to Noon , Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Noon Year's Eve , Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. 412-540-4809 or pittsburghzoo.org
JAN. 2
Mess Fest , Carnegie Science Center, North Side. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
JAN. 3
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Jan. 3-8, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org
JAN. 6
Greensburg Garden Center Holiday Church Tour , St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-837-0245
JAN. 7
Author N.K. Jemisin , Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu
Carnegie Nexus event series “Strange Times: Earth in the Age of the Human,” Jan. 10-April 20, Carnegie Museums, Pittsburgh. nexus.carnegiemuseums.org
JAN. 8
“Welcome Home Mary,” the reinstallation of Mary Cassatt's “Mother and Two Children,”andFree Admission Sunday , Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“Pete the Cat,” part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, Jan. 8-15, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
JAN. 9
Dancing with the Stars Live , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
JAN. 11
Anti-Flag , Stage AE, North Shore, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com