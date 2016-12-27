Plenty of alternatives to the New Year's Eve bar scene

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't feel like heading to a bar on New Year's Eve? We have some options for you.

St. Emma's

Greensburg monastery offers a New Year's Eve visit and vespers.

St. Emma Monastery and Retreat House, 1001 Harvey Ave., invites the public to share New Year's Eve activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

See the Bethlehem Express, a large model train display, and nativity displays from many cultures. Meet the Benedictine nuns and join them for carols and vespers in the Cor Jesu Chapel.

The schedule includes viewing of the crèches, tours of the Robertshaw Country House Bed and Breakfast and treats from 1 to 3:30 p.m., carol singing at 3:30 p.m. and vesper chanting and the Liturgy of the Hours of the Octave, 4 p.m.

Reservations are requested. There is no admission charge.

Details: 724-834-3060 or stemma.org

Pittsburgh Opera

The Pittsburgh Opera New Year's Eve Gala to ring in 2017 returns to the Carnegie Music Hall, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. The celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with a cocktail reception in the Scaife Foyer, dinner in the Music Hall Foyer and a concert by the opera's resident artists of songs drawn from American musical theater traditions. There also will be a party with desserts and dancing to the music of Protégé and, of course, a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets for cocktails, dinner, concert and party are $400, $500 for VIP, $125 for cocktails, concert and party.

Details: 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

The Oaks

The Oaks Theater in Oakmont will host a New Year's Eve party with Rolling Stones tribute band Jumpin' Jack Flash and magician Vince Charming. Doors open at 7 p.m., Charming performs at 8 p.m. and the band at 9 p.m. Tickets are $27 for the 21 and over event, and include hors d'ouevres and a champagne toast at midnight.

Details: 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Gateway Clipper Fleet

The fleet will offer three different cruises on New Year's Eve, all featuring the sites of Pittsburgh from its three rivers.

The dinner cruise is from 6 to 8 p.m. with DJ entertainment and New Year's Eve Buffet. It costs $65.

There will be two dance cruises from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The one with an hors d'ouevres buffet costs $85 and the other with snacks is $65. Both have a complimentary champagne toast and are for 21 and over.

Details: 412-355-7990 or gatewayclipper.com