Carefully culled collection up for grabs Jan. 2 in Somerset

Two sales open the 2017 auction season with a mix of goods collected over the course of 2016. As we bid farewell to the current year, here's to a peaceful and plentiful 365 days ahead of us all.

Carey Auctions

After nearly a year of planning and carefully culling merchandise, Brian Carey stands ready for his annual in-house only, live auction extravaganza on Jan. 2.

“This is the best of the best from 2016,” he says of the multiple estate sale, with consignments from individual sellers rounding out the mix. “We have to work at it all year.”

Based on past New Year's sales, Carey expects spirited bidding during the event, which already has 247 registered bidders.

Among the items expected to generate strong competition is a sweeping landscape by William Coventry Wall, brother of Alfred Wall and a member of George Hetzel's Scalp Level school of painters. The oil on canvas work depicts a river winding through nicely tilled, flat farmland before disappearing into a background dominated by the gentle peaks of a mountain range.

Born in England in 1810, Wall settled in Mt. Pleasant, with his family at age 11. He first attracted attention by selling lithographs of his paintings of Pittsburgh's Great Fire of 1845. He also earned a considerable living by painting “portraits” of the homes of well-to-do Pittsburghers.

Another expected big shot in this sale is a 19th-century percussion long gun created by master craftsman Abraham Megahan of Huntingdon County. With a slender maple stock, the gun sports 29 coin-quality silver inlays of perched eagles and other designs that resemble Pennsylvania Dutch hex symbols.

Well known in his time as one of the best furniture makers in Somerset County, David Knagy remains a respected name among antique collectors in and around the area. Knagy's pieces stand as elegant examples of early 19th-century furniture making. The nicely turned Knagy nightstand — with tapered legs and stenciled front drawer — on the block wears well its nearly two centuries of use and looks perfectly capable of returning to duty for another 200 years. Other top items in the lineup include a Seth Thomas Sonora eight-bell clock, a Pittsburgh Lamp & Glass table lamp with a reversed-painted shade, many antique pistols and rifles, wall sconces and other lighting, country primitive kitchen appliances, a brightly decorated New England banjo wall clock and much more.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 before the 10 a.m. sale at the Bakersville Fire Hall, 2341 West Bakersville-Edie Road, Somerset.

Details: 814-539-7653 or careyauctions.com

BHD Auctions

Owner Brian Detch will usher out 2016 and ring in the 2017 with BHD's current online auction, which started on Christmas Day and ends on New Year's Day. The sale features the Fry Glass collection of Jack and Dee Berquist, two of the founding members of the Fry Glass Society.

Founded in 1901, by Henry Clay Fry, the Fry Glass Co. operated in Rochester, Pa., for a little more than 30 years. While its business run was brief, the Fry Glass legacy lives on thanks to the Berquists and others who celebrated the company's reputation as a maker of fine American Brilliant cut glass and specialty pieces.

Of the dozens of pieces in this auction, an old-fashioned candlestick phone stands out as the star of the show. According to Fry Glass legend, only three of this model were manufactured. Though undocumented, the specimen here remains as the lone, intact survivor.

The selection of unique pieces of Fry Glass include a Foval glass coffee pot, a cobalt blue ice bucket, an etched glass thistle design platter and pie plate and a clear cut-glass cigarette holder with a green base that does double duty as an ashtray.

The sale also features a choice selection of Marx model trains and accessories, country primitive furniture, many pieces of Structo steel pressed cars and trucks and an early barber's cabinet.

Advertising items touting the wares of Pittsburgh companies, such as Town Talk Bread and Duquesne Pilsner Beer, stand out, as does a selection of unusual clocks, including one from a Russian submarine. And for stoneware collectors, the selection of New Brighton-made ES&B crocks is one of the largest seen in recent memory.

Details: 712-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.