'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' keeps the magic alive

Neil Goldberg's enthusiasm for the holiday season probably began about the age of 8, when he started collecting Christmas ornaments.

“My travels around the world in the last 40 years has grown that collection to over 10,000 pieces,” says Goldberg, creator and director of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” playing Dec. 29 and 30 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

“I have Faberge ornaments from St. Petersburg in Russia, I have ornaments from the Great Wall of China. It's like magnets people buy in the airports,” he says with a laugh. “And I'm Jewish!”

As a child growing up on Long Island, his parents would take the whole family — grandparents included — into New York City to see the Radio City Spectacular, adding further to his enthusiasm.

“It had always been a dream of mine to bring the holiday season to life,” says Goldberg, pointing out the four holidays between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

About 10 years ago, following his Broadway success with “Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy,” he took on the task.

“The economics of it were challenging,” he says. “To invest a couple of million dollars into a business venture and you only have five-and-a-half weeks to recoup, it was challenging from that perspective.

“I am an artist first and a businessman second. So, my passion has always driven me to do what my heart wants me to do,” says Goldberg, who launched “Holidaze” on tour eight years ago.

“We took the country by storm and the show has grown exponentially since.”

This season, “Holidaze” has three companies touring simultaneously, hitting more than 50 cities within that short time period.

This is the third year for a Pittsburgh visit.

“The fans in Pittsburgh have been so supportive,” Goldberg says. “And we have elevated the show significantly from the past. We have added new costumes and new production scenes, so there is so much more exciting stuff from what people have seen in the past.”

“Holidaze” includes traditional holiday songs — like “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” — along with original tunes. But the real dazzle is the action.

“There is an expectation that folks have when a show has the word ‘cirque' in it,” Goldberg says. “They expect to see gravity-defying feats and performers flying over the audience and doing these amazing things. And this show delivers that.”

All those astonishing feats of athleticism have been themed to the holidays: Toy soldiers march across a wire. Candy cane contortionists bend and twist. Gingerbread men flip mid-air. Angels soar. Ribbons suspended from the ceiling fly in a crazy gift wrapping scene.

“With ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze,' one of the magical things about it is you have no idea what is going to happen next,” Goldberg says. “And that is what keeps people on the edge of their seats and coming back year after year.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.