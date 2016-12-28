Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
More A and E

'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' keeps the magic alive

Sally Quinn | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:00 p.m.
Cirque Dreams
'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' dazzles Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at the Benedum Center, Downtown.
Cirque Dreams
Gingerbread take the stage in “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.”
Cirque Dreams
Neil Goldberg, creator and director of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.'

Updated 16 minutes ago

Neil Goldberg's enthusiasm for the holiday season probably began about the age of 8, when he started collecting Christmas ornaments.

“My travels around the world in the last 40 years has grown that collection to over 10,000 pieces,” says Goldberg, creator and director of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” playing Dec. 29 and 30 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

“I have Faberge ornaments from St. Petersburg in Russia, I have ornaments from the Great Wall of China. It's like magnets people buy in the airports,” he says with a laugh. “And I'm Jewish!”

As a child growing up on Long Island, his parents would take the whole family — grandparents included — into New York City to see the Radio City Spectacular, adding further to his enthusiasm.

“It had always been a dream of mine to bring the holiday season to life,” says Goldberg, pointing out the four holidays between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

About 10 years ago, following his Broadway success with “Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy,” he took on the task.

“The economics of it were challenging,” he says. “To invest a couple of million dollars into a business venture and you only have five-and-a-half weeks to recoup, it was challenging from that perspective.

“I am an artist first and a businessman second. So, my passion has always driven me to do what my heart wants me to do,” says Goldberg, who launched “Holidaze” on tour eight years ago.

“We took the country by storm and the show has grown exponentially since.”

This season, “Holidaze” has three companies touring simultaneously, hitting more than 50 cities within that short time period.

This is the third year for a Pittsburgh visit.

“The fans in Pittsburgh have been so supportive,” Goldberg says. “And we have elevated the show significantly from the past. We have added new costumes and new production scenes, so there is so much more exciting stuff from what people have seen in the past.”

“Holidaze” includes traditional holiday songs — like “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” — along with original tunes. But the real dazzle is the action.

“There is an expectation that folks have when a show has the word ‘cirque' in it,” Goldberg says. “They expect to see gravity-defying feats and performers flying over the audience and doing these amazing things. And this show delivers that.”

All those astonishing feats of athleticism have been themed to the holidays: Toy soldiers march across a wire. Candy cane contortionists bend and twist. Gingerbread men flip mid-air. Angels soar. Ribbons suspended from the ceiling fly in a crazy gift wrapping scene.

“With ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze,' one of the magical things about it is you have no idea what is going to happen next,” Goldberg says. “And that is what keeps people on the edge of their seats and coming back year after year.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.