Fox News' star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
In this April 8, 2016 file photo, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly attends the 2016 Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.
In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News. She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.
In this Jan. 28, 2016 photo, Moderator Megyn Kelly waits for the start of the Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa. A lawyer for Roger Ailes is denying that the Fox News Channel chief executive sexually harassed network star Megyn Kelly. A statement on Tuesday, July 19, came amidst a swirl of contradictory reports that Ailes had been ousted as head of the influential network.

NEW YORK — Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

The move was confirmed by Kelly's publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly.

Her contract with the network was due to run out this summer.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.

The move was first reported by The New York Times.

