Ligonier, Somerset say 'bring on the cold' for annual festivals

Two local communities are actually hoping for cold temperatures over the next two weekends, so the ice sculptures dotting the streets won't melt. Somerset hosts its annual Fire & Ice Festival this weekend, while the Ligonier Ice Fest is back Jan. 21 and 22 for its 26th year.

Fire & Ice Festival

With the excitement of the holidays in the rear view mirror, Somerset's 22nd annual Fire & Ice Festival promises to help dash the winter doldrums.

“It's going to be a lot of fun,” says Regina Coughenour.

Executive director of event sponsor Somerset Inc., Coughenour is in her first year overseeing the popular winter celebration.

From a 5K race to an indoor marketplace, music and food to local lore and fireworks, the Jan. 13 to 15 festival is jam packed with activities designed to celebrate the season and highlight the Somerset County seat.

And, of course, there will be ice sculptures, more than three dozen of them, Coughenour says, carved by long-time event sculptor Mastro Gourmet Quality Ice of Pittsburgh, along with demonstrations.

Many of the pieces will follow the festival's “There's No Place Like Somerset” theme, taking a page from the “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” Coughenour says.

The popular 5K walk/run will kick off on Jan. 14 from a new site this year, in an effort at better traffic control, she says. Runners will line up at the Somerset Area Junior High School at 645 Columbia Ave. and follow a mostly flat trek through the borough's streets.

One new festival attraction planners are excited about is the Beer, Wine and Spirits Tent, sponsored by Tailgatez Sports Grill. Planned all three days in Trinity Park, the tent will offer visitors — 21 and over only — refreshments from local makers White Horse Brewing Company, Tall Pines Distillery and Glades Pike Winery.

Visitors can expect to quaff concoctions like mulled wine, specialty brews and hot chocolate flavored with caramel moonshine, Coughenour says.

“That is going to be a real attraction, I think. That was a thought for last year that never happened,” she says.

Also a first this year, the Somerset Historical Center will host an exhibit at the Mosholder Community Room, 139 W. Main St., featuring the history of local ice-making and fires in Somerset.

Several musical acts will perform, including a new Teen Band Blast on Jan. 13 with The Crew of the Half Moon, Hymnless, NLS and Small Gesture.

Those seeking costumed characters, food vendors, children's activities and contests ranging from storefront windows to cupcake decorating will not be disappointed.

“We are keeping a lot of the traditions that have made the festival possible,” Coughenour says.

Ligonier Ice Fest

The annual Ligonier Ice Fest will offer a brief respite from the winter doldrums, says Annie Urban, executive director of Fort Ligonier and co-owner of Amica, a gift shop on the Ligonier Diamond.

“It's absolutely terrific to have something like this happening in January, a typically quiet time of year,” she says. “This is really the signature winter event for the community.”

Centered around the Diamond, the Ice Fest will feature more than 50 ice sculptures of various sizes, designed and crafted by DiMartino Ice of Jeannette.

Some sculptures will be carved ahead of time, while others will be created on-site, says Amber Carney, executive assistant at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event sponsor.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 and noon Jan. 22. While organized activities wind down by late afternoon, Carney says, visitors can linger to view the sculptures glittering under the streetlights.

One must-see event is the ice-carving competition scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 22.

“It's a competition between two carvers,” Carney says. “They're given 30 minutes to make something, and the people watching can vote for their favorite.”

Music lovers can pop into the town hall auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 for music by the Wally Gingers Orchestra or from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 to hear Swing City. Both concerts are free, as is a “Winter Tales” children's story time at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Ligonier Valley Library.

The Ligonier Borough Fire Department's annual spaghetti dinner will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 in the town hall community room, while Cub Scout Pack 370 will host a Souper Lunch and bake sale from 1 to 3 p.m.. Jan. 22 in Heritage United Methodist Church.

The weekend also will feature the Kettle Corn Man, horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting) and indoor sidewalk sales and merchant specials. The Ramada Ligonier is offering an Ice Fest overnight getaway, with dinner, entertainment, souvenir wine glass and breakfast the next morning.

“The Ice Fest gets people out of the house,” Urban says. “It's a great way for people to come out and experience Ligonier in all seasons.”

Shirley McMarlin and Mary Pickels are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach McMarlin at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com and Pickels at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.