Entertainment briefs: Magic show

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
“Cerebral Sorcery” features a mysterious box that taunts two eccentric magicians. They must solve a series of curious riddles and metaphysical puzzles in order to unlock its secrets.
Magic show ‘for your brain'

Magicians Francis Menotti and David London will present their “Cerebral Sorcery” show at Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company, 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown, over five nights in January.

Menotti and London first brought their “magic show for your brain” to back to the stage 15 years ago.

It features a series of magical vignettes, with the duo taking audiences on a philosophical journey into the human mind, and the quest for understanding.

Recommended for ages 16 and up, “Cerebral Sorcery” features a mysterious box that taunts two eccentric magicians. They must solve a series of curious riddles and metaphysical puzzles in order to unlock its secrets.

The show will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 and 20 and 5 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 15 and 21.

Tickets range from $13 (limited quantity at special Friday the 13th price) to $20 for students and seniors, $40 for general admission and $60 to $80 for VIP seating.

Details: 412-377-7803 or pghplaywrights.org

— Mary Pickels

‘Step Afrika' to perform at UPG's Ferguson Theater

Step Afrika! will bring its percussive dance show to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg on Jan. 12, as part of its Black History Month Tour and the Pitt Year of Diversity grant program.

The free performance will begin at 8 p.m. in Ferguson Theater on the Hempfield campus, 150 Finoli Drive.

Step Afrika! performances integrate song, storytelling, humor and audience participation to promote stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement and cross-cultural understanding. Dancers use their bodies to create intricate rhythms and sounds through a combination of footsteps, claps and spoken word.

Founded in 1994, the Washington, D.C.-based company began as an exchange program with Soweto Dance Theatre of Johannesburg, South Africa, and expanded to become a national and international touring company that presents performances, residences and workshops worldwide.

Stepping grew out of a combination of military drills and African foot dances, and also drew from stage routines of the popular R&B groups of the mid-20th century. Stepping became a tradition for historically African American fraternities and sororities on American college campuses as a celebration of crossing over into membership of those organizations.

Details: 724-837-7040 or greensburg.pitt.edu

— Shirley McMarlin

Bands will perform to support WYEP

Bluegrass is back in Butler again this year for the annual Ice Jam weekend.

As many as 32 bands from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia will perform Jan. 14 and 15 at the Butler Days Inn, including the Allegheny Drifters from the Pittsburgh area.

The event is free but donations are accepted throughout the weekend and are used to support bluegrass programming at WYEP-FM and the Bluegrass Relief Fund, which provides support to local bluegrass friends in need.

The music will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Jan. 13 and 1 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14.

Details: januaryicejam.com

— Tribune-Review

