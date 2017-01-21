Retired art teacher still has need to create

Kenneth Cutway, a retired Hempfield Area School District visual arts educator and Jeannette resident, has a special installation in the “Connections” members' exhibit, on display until Feb. 24 in the Greensburg Art Center. The sooner you visit, the better, Cutway warns. Otherwise, it might disappear piece by piece before you get there.

Question: What can you tell us about the installation?

Answer: This installation at the “Connections” exhibit is called the “Wondred.” It was a creative challenge (I) established for myself a few years ago ... to create, execute and complete 100 paintings in 365 days. Each of them has hook and loop edges so they can be attached to each other in an infinite number of ways, literally creating 3-D structures with 2-D paintings. It has been performed/installed a couple of times.

Frankly, I've been storing it long enough and I keep making art, so it really has to go. I offered to give it to the art center to install and use as a fundraiser. Those who attend may take one of the “Wondred” home with them for a modest donation.

Q: You were both a teacher and a working artist. How did you meld the two?

A: My teaching philosophy was one of being an artist-teacher. I believe that students need to see that their teachers do what they say and say what they do.

Q: Can you speak to the place of the arts with our current STEM-centric educational focus?

A: There isn't a career, technology or otherwise, that doesn't require creative problem solving skills. Where (is there a) better, more pure and concentrated area than in the arts? Every generation defines its culture by its arts, or is it (that) every culture is defined by its arts? The arts are every bit as important as any other subject.

I started out to be a biology-physics teacher and soon realized that the visual arts are all about all of the others. When I “art,” I need geometry, chemistry, physics; and when I reflect on my art, I need language and history. The arts are everything!

Q: How did you get interestedin art?

A: I didn't realize at the time, but unlike many families, art was just an accepted part of my childhood. My mother played piano, and my grandmother's paintings were all around the house. My mother always kept a drawing I did on the back of a place mat from our family restaurant. It was a hen and chicks. I think I was 5 years old.

Q: Do you have a preferredmedium?

A: Over the years, I have drawn, painted and sculpted. I am a tactile person, and even when I paint, it's difficult for me not to include something tactile and three-dimensional.

At times in the past few years, I have been confined to a recliner due to some surgeries. From that came a series of drawings I call “Recliner Art.”

Q: What drives you to keep creating?

A: That's a tough question. I just have a need to make things or fix things. I believe that it's a natural part of being alive. We all are creative. Maybe some of us just focus on it more. Doing something creative in or with your life is rewarding. My life and teaching career has been to spread that joy. Solving problems (creativity) truly has a physical response. Solving problems is simply fun. Creativity is simply fun. Life is a creative process.

Q: Do you have any goals yet unachieved?

A: Oh, I have a bucket list for sure, and lately my wife is seeing to it! As far as “arting” goes, I once had dreams of being a “successful,” noted artist. A long time ago I came to the realization that teaching and my “kids” were really my art, and doing my art was for me because that was just what I do. So I have no goals, just the next thing that starts me creating and the next series of art works.

Q: And what do you do when you're not “arting”?

A: My wife (Lynn), a retired Hempfield physical education and health educator, (and I) have a running, marathoning past and currently enjoy cycling and raising funds for MS. We annually ride the MS-150 from Altoona to State College and back.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.