Make a date with #HeartOurArt at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lonely hearts rejoice. And get ready to get your art on.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has combined culture with a “getting to know you — quickly” craze in a Feb. 17 event dubbed “Speed Date the Art and SweetArt Dance.”

While Joan McGarry, The Westmoreland's director of education and visitor engagement, warns one shouldn't expect to make a love connection, she hopes the night will help to inspire an ardor for art.

“It's something that's been in the back of my head for a number of years,” McGarry says. “The idea was to fall in love with the collection at the museum. Valentine's Day seemed a good fit. And it's something a little more different and off the wall.”

In an effort to attract more young people to the site, McGarry occasionally plans Museum Mutiny tours. The tongue-in-cheek tour is designed for people who might have considered art a serious topic requiring a great deal of knowledge, she says.

“It is meant to be interactive and let people learn fun facts and relax around art,” McGarry says. “(Art) is not something to be afraid of. Artists are not scary people. I'm always looking for ways that make art more approachable.”

One upcoming approach is “Speed Date the Art,” an event for couples, singles or groups of friends.

“I can't promise you'll fall in love with another human. There is definitely no pressure associated with Valentine's Day. Fall in love with the museum, fall in love with art,” McGarry says.

People who come for the tour will get time slots in front of about 10 works of art.

To add a bit of levity, Stage Right adult actors will personify the characters in the paintings and bring them to life, McGarry says.

“It's not heavy on art history. People can say, ‘Tell me about the artist that painted you.' The idea is to keep it moving,” she says.

The museum's Art on Tap events feature scavenger hunts that often result in strangers striking up conversations, McGarry says. She hopes this event will have the same result.

Greensburg artist the Rev. Daisher Rocket collaborated with McGarry on the paintings' “character treatments,” he says.

“It's a unique chance to interact with art and the museum and its collection in a more fun, interesting way,” Rocket says.

McGarry and Rocket, along with Tony Marino, artistic director with Greensburg theater group Stage Right, walked around the museum and selected works of art.

“Joan will produce a little more art history, but it's not so much educational. It's more fun,” Rocket says.

“The paintings chosen all have characters I thought had interesting stories,” Marino says. “I'm creating the back story and focus each actor will pull from the painting. We will dress them up to reasonably resemble the character and then they'll ad lib from what I've given them and their own abilities to create the experience.”

Actors planning to appear include Dennis and Leigh Jerz, Lisa Hommel and Maya Bhatnagar.

McGarry says many people recall high school dances around Valentine's Day as “excruciating,” with power ballads and couples posing for pictures. The more light-hearted SweetArt Dance will include a heart-filled backdrop for photo ops, with friends or solo.

Rocket, a proud product of the ‘80s who was influenced by John Hughes' films, will serve as dee jay.

“It will be kind of a high school prom, ‘Pretty in Pink' kind of deal. ... I'll play some of those one-hit pop wonders everyone knows the words to and danced to — fun music,” he says.

The museum is currently hosting a #HeartOurArt initiative, encouraging visitors to spend some time looking at art and, McGarry says, “taking into account this whole ‘selfie' culture.”

One can form a heart with one's hands to frame a favorite work of art and post photos on the museum's social media accounts. Over Valentine's Day weekend, the museum will offer visitors paper hearts that they can leave on the floor below their most loved works of art.

The Feb. 17 event includes light bites and a cash bar. No Cupid's trappings — flowers, jewelry or chocolates — are required.

“Hopefully people will enjoy their first date with art so much they will come back and spend more time getting to know it better,” McGarry says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com