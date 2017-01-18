Hot rods heat up annual World of Wheels

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gerry Kerna of Cranberry traveled her road to retirement from the driver's seat of a high-performance vehicle.

Ever since she experienced the fun of owning her first car as a teenager — a 1970 four-speed Chevelle Super Sport muscle car — she was hooked on the hobby.

Since retiring from BNY Mellon in Pittsburgh over a year ago, where she worked in financial services, she's had more time to devote to her passion for driving, displaying and campaigning her cars and trucks on the show circuit.

She will have one of her classics, her 1962 Chevy II — a past winner of a national award for Good Guys Muscle Machine of the Year — at the 56th World of Wheels Jan. 20 to 22 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Kerna owns several other sporty vehicles, including a 1971 Pontiac GTO she bought in 1977 and had restored in the late '90s, a 1941 Willys Coupe street rod she had customized with all new technology and performance parts, and two trucks, including a 1967 Chevy C-10 with dropped suspension and new interior. She nicknamed the truck “Gerry's Gigolo” and had it on last winter's show circuit.

She says an increasing number of women are into show cars, so it's not such a novelty any more.

“I still get the occasional fellow who asks me, ‘Is this your husband's car?'” she says. “Most guys are extremely receptive, but sometimes they test me to see how much I know.”

Kerna admits she was “at ground zero” when she first got involved in her hobby, but since then she's learned a lot from fellow “car people.”

“I knew nothing about cars,” she says. “That's what I love about this, meeting and talking to people at car events and competitions.”

Mike Tarquinio of Robinson is another collector who will be displaying his show car at World of Wheels. His 1932 Ford roadster, winner of the 2011 Good Guys Hot Rod of the Year award, was a “barn find” that was stored in the loft of the local owner's barn until he sold it to Tarquinio in 2010.

“I was looking to build a 1932 Ford at that time, but never imagined that I would be able to find an original car,” he says. “They are quite rare due to so many of them being built into hot rods and wrecked by servicemen returning home after World War II.”

His car was invited to be displayed at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2012 in Monterey, Calif.

Rebuilding an old car can be quite expensive, according to Tarquinio.

“A typical high-end build will take about 5,000 man hours to complete. At a shop rate of at least $50 an hour plus parts, things add up quickly,” he says.

He admits that for classic car enthusiasts such as himself, “old cars just get into your blood. The biggest aspect is the sense of accomplishment. To transform a pile of rust into a showpiece does something for you.”

This year's edition of World of Wheels will feature hot rods, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles, in addition to a Pedal Car Challenge, Drag City USA, Meguiar's Car Care Tips, a pinball tournament pin-up girl contest and entertainment by rock-a-billy bands. Celebrities include a “Dukes of Hazzard” reunion with actors Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat on Jan 22, WWE wrestler AJ Styles on Jan 20, and Kira Kosarin from Nickelodeon's “The Thundermans” on Jan. 22.

Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox is the show chairman.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.