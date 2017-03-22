Golden Dragon Acrobats will dazzle Palace crowds

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Candy Williams | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Asian Artists Productions Inc.
Golden Dragon Acrobats
Asian Artists Productions Inc.
Golden Dragon Acrobats

The artists of Golden Dragon Acrobats don't need a translator to communicate the ages-old culture of Chinese acrobatics and traditional Chinese dance to audiences all over the world.

Angela Chang, choreographer and costumer for the company, says the beauty of the troupe's performances is that they transcend traditional language barriers.

“Our show has no language problem,” she says. “You don't need language to share a story or emotion. The connection between the audience and the acrobats is about sharing love.”

She and her husband, Danny Chang, who reside in Plano, Texas, are the leaders of Golden Dragon Acrobats, a touring company that will make a stop at Greensburg's Palace Theatre for one performance on March 29.

Danny Chang is the group's founder, producer and artistic director of the family-operated troupe of professional performers who have trained at acrobatic schools in China and Taiwan. The group has toured in the U.S. and more than 65 countries since 1978, averaging 200 performances a year.

Danny's own career as an acrobat started at age 7, when he was trained by his father, Lien Chi Chang, who had an acrobatic school and a touring company, the Golden Dragon Acrobats, with which Danny performed, starting at age 10. When his father became head coach at National Taiwan College of Performing Arts in 1984, Danny took over the touring company and focused on bringing stage productions to the U.S.

He has earned awards for his work, including the Medal for International Faith and Goodwill by the Republic of China's Coordination Council for North American Affairs. In 2005, the company made its debut on Broadway, earning two New York Drama Desk Award nominations, for Best Choreography (Angela) and Most Unique Theatrical Experience (Danny).

“When we tour on the road, we're like a whole family,” says Angela Chang.

She is responsible for creating and maintaining up to 80 costumes for the current tour, as well as arranging the show's choreography.

Randy Williamson, technical director for the company, says the current tour runs through mid-May and features 22 artists. The multi-faceted show is energy packed, he says, featuring such breath-taking acrobatic feats as head balancing, drum juggling, bowl juggling, a hoop act, ball juggling, contortion, table juggling and group uni-wheels.

“Our chair act is awesome,” he says.

Angela Chang says the company prides itself on being a family-oriented show that all ages can enjoy. She encourages families to introduce the younger generation to theatrical performances such as Golden Dragon Acrobats.

“Sometimes grandfathers bring their grandkids and I see them together in the lobby,” she says. “It's a beautiful picture.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

