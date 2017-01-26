Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Craftsmanship of bygone era showcased at annual Westmoreland County antique show

Debbie Black | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Submitted
Antiques, collectibles and art appraisals will bring thousands of visitors to the ninth annual Westmoreland County Antique Show and Sale, Jan. 27 to 29 at the Greensburg Country Club.

The show by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will feature 40 antique and art dealers with thousands of unique pieces to display and sell.

Items range in price from under $10 to rare pieces worth thousands of dollars.

John Mickinak, show co-manager, says the event is a great experience provided by friendly and knowledgeable dealers.

Kurt Shaw, Tribune-Review art critic and owner of Shaw Galleries in Pittsburgh, will appraise fine art from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Fees will be $15 for written appraisals and $7 for verbal appraisals.

Mickinak says the show attracts visitors who can view items that were once utilitarian and functional and are now art and folk art.

“It is a great opportunity for anyone to see interesting and historical items, and anyone who likes history, art, decorative arts, antiques and items of popular culture, advertising, vintage clothing, glassware and china,” Mickinak says.

The show will include furniture, paintings, Oriental rugs, sterling silver, European porcelains, crocks, glass, jewelry, quilts and linens, vintage clothing, toys, paper and advertising items.

“For the past eight years, the show and sale has offered a variety of antiques to please antique lovers and casual shoppers alike,” says Sadie Kroeck, an event organizer.

“The show lets you take a walk in the past and to better appreciate the craftsmanship of a bygone era,” Kroeck says.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

