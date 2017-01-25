Children's Theater Festival tickets on sale Jan. 30

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
'Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In a Play!,” by the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour
“The Way Back Home,” by Teater Refleksion of Denmark and Branar Theater of Ireland
“Pulse,” by Teatro al Vacio of Mexico
“Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters — An African Tale,” by Dallas Children’s Theater

Updated 24 minutes ago

The EQT Children's Theater Festival will be May 18 to 21 in Pittsburgh's downtown Cultural District.

The event will include six featured performances and more than 35 other family-friendly activities.

The ticketed performances are by six award-winning theater companies from Australia, Mexico, the United States, Denmark and Ireland. They include:

• “Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters — An African Tale,” by Dallas Children's Theater. 65 minutes, for ages 5 to 11, August Wilson Center. When the daughters are on their way to meet the king, who is looking for a wife, they encounter challenges that will test them, in this Cinderella-based tale.

• “The Way Back Home,” by Teater Refleksion of Denmark and Branar Theater of Ireland. 40 minutes, for ages 3 to 8. Trust Arts Education Center, 805-807 Liberty Ave. When a boy discovers a single-propeller airplane in his closet, he does what any young adventurer would do: he flies into outer space!

• “We Built This City,” by Polyglot Theatre of Australia. 30 minutes, all ages, 7th Street and Penn Avenue, outdoor interactive installation, with partial tent. Build the cities of your dreams in this giant cardboard construction site.

• “Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play!,” by the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour. 60 minutes, ages 3 to 8, Byham Theater. Elephant Gerald and Piggie sing and dance their way through pachydermal peril and swiney suspense in this vaudevillian romp of a musical based on Mo Willems' best-selling children's books.

• “Simple Gifts” by Cashore Marionettes of the United States. 60 minutes, for ages 7 and over, Trust Arts Education Center. Experience a series of touching and poignant scenes from everyday life told through a marionettes.

• “Pulse,” by Teatro al Vacio of Mexico. 30 minutes, for ages 0 to 2, Cabaret at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave. “Pulse” uses textures and lively games to invite infants and toddlers into a safe, positive, and friendly environment that will stimulate their sense of creativity. This event is a U.S. premiere.

Single tickets for the featured performances go on sale Jan. 30. Tickets are $9 for featured performances. Multi-show packs are available for as low as $6 per show.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org/PGHkids

